LFA 206 Results: Lebosnoyani Batters, Submits Gennrich

On Friday, April 11, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 206: Gennrich vs. Lebosnoyani, live from Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota. The event featured welterweights in the main event with Kegan Gennrich taking on Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani.

The 31 year-old Gennrich, who is from Wisconsin, was welcoming the LA-born Lebosnoyani to the Midwest for this one. Gennrich came in as a 5-2 veteran of LFA who won the lightweight title in 2024 with a submission win over JaCobi Jones. He dropped the belt to Richie Lewis in his first defense, losing by unanimous decision.

Lebosnoyani is 26 and he came in with a 6-1 record in LFA. Lebosnoyani fought for the vacant lightweight title against JaCobi Jones, but lost due to a referee’s stoppage. The referee stopped that fight because of how much Lebosnoyani was bleeding all over the cage.

And it was Lebosnoyani’s night tonight. He blitzed Gennrich early, eliciting a knockdown. A wild scramble ensued and when they made it to their feet, Lebosnoyani lands more big shots. Gennrich dug deep for a takedown, but Lebosnoyani trapped him in a tight, fight-ending, triangle choke.

Friday’s co-main event featured heavyweights Alvin Hines and Billy Ray Valdez. Hines got the win after face planting Valdez with a head kick.

Other notable results included Joey Hart getting a win over Omoyele Gonzalez by doctor’s stoppage. Thay happened after his big toe poked Gonzalez in the eye off a head kick attempt.

Martin Camillo looked great tonight, too, quickly blasting through Perry Stargel with nasty Muay Thai style striking.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

At LFA’s last event, LFA 205, Vinicius Pires made his case for a UFC call up by choking out Lionel Abojer. Check out those results here.

FULL RESULTS Kegan Gennrich vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani def. Kegan Gennrich by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, (4:00)

Alvin Hines def. Billy Ray Valdez by KO (head kick). Round 3, 2:09

Joey Hart def. Omoyele Gonzalez by TKO (doctor’s stoppage). Round 2, 5:00

Steven Asplund def. Raiden Kovacs by TKO (punches and elbows). Round 2, 1:53

Martin Camilo def. Perry Stargel by TKO (elbow and punches). Round 1, 0:35

Adam Vigil def. Starling Simmons by TKO (right hook and ground strikes). Round 1, 1:09

Taner Trembley def. Kyle Zimick by KO (left hook). Round 1, 3:13

Santos Verdinez def. Timothy Bender by TKO (right hook and ground strikes). Round 2, 1:22

Noah Gasho def. Todd Box by KO (knee). Round 1, 0:51

Lizzy Gervers def. Natalya Speece by submission (scarf hold armlock). Round 2, 1:25

Mac Kukowski def. Blair Phillips by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 1:45

Ezayah Gomez def. Christian Porter by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:39

LFA 206 Video Highlights