KSW 105 Results: Eddie Hall Demolishes Mariusz Pudzianowski

On Saturday, April 26, KSW hosted KSW 105: Bartosinski vs. Grzebyk, live from the PreZero Arena in Gliwice, Poland. The event featured a KSW welterweight title fight in the main event with champion Adrian Bartosinski meeting challenger Andrzej Grzebyk. However, the real main event was the ever-popular KSW vet, and former World’s Strongest Man, Mariusz Pudzianowski fighting fellow strongman Eddie Hall (who was making his pro MMA debut).

And that real main event didn’t last long. Hall, who is known to go hard at whatever he’s attempting, stormed out of his corner and dropped Pudzianowski with the first punches he landed. He then followed Pudz to the ground and blasted him with hammerfists (many of which looked like they hit the back of the head) until the referee called things off. Hall wins his first official pro MMA fight in just 30 seconds.

The event aired live on KSWTV.com starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Adrian Bartosinski def. Andrzej Grzebyk by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 48-47) – for welterweight championship

Artur Szpilka def. Errol Zimmerman by submission (arm triangle). Round 1, 1:49

Artur Szczepaniak def. Igor Michaliszyn by TKO (high kick and ground punches). Round 1, 2:40

Eddie Hall def. Mariusz Pudzianowski by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 0:30

Kacper Koziorzebski def. Madars Fleminas by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Augusto Sakai def. Szymon Bajor by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Laura Grzyb def. Gabriela Hristea by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Adam Niedzwiedz def. Marcin Krakowiak by submission (omoplata). Round 1, 2:52

Denis Gorniak def. Michal Truynski by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 4:29



KSW 105 Video Highlights

