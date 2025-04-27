Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis: A High-Stakes Welterweight Unification Showdown in Atlantic City

Boxing fans are counting down the days to April 12, 2025, when Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis will step into the ring for one of the most exciting welterweight unification fights in recent years. The bout is happening at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. But the real selling point is that the matchup will see both fighters put their undefeated records on the line. That and their world titles, in front of a packed crowd.

Ennis, the IBF welterweight champion, enters this bout with a flawless record of 33 wins, 29 coming by knockout. The 27-year-old Philadelphia native is known for his lightning speed, power, and ability to switch stances seamlessly. His performances have drawn comparisons to boxing legends like Floyd Mayweather Jr., and many believe this fight could push him even closer to that elite status.

Given how big this fight has become, it’s no surprise that fans and sports bettors are keeping an eye on the odds. Ennis has emerged as the clear favorite at -700 odds while Stanionis is at +450. Boxing has long been tied to betting culture and the wealth of online sportsbooks now means it can be difficult to know which platforms to trust. For those looking to explore offshore sports betting options or to get a breakdown of the latest odds, it’s worth checking out the Techopedia perspective. Offshore betting is quickly becoming the go-to for many due to the wider range of odds and markets, as well as niche perks like instant payouts.

Advertisement



Lithuania’s Eimantas Stanionis, the current WBA welterweight champion looks to have his work cut out for him. With a professional record of 15-0 and 9 knockouts, the 30-year-old pressure fighter has become known for his fight tactics. Wearing down opponents with a combination of relentless offense and tight defense. His recent wins over Gabriel Maestre and Radzhab Butaev have cemented his place among the division’s best.

The fact that both fighters are at the peak of their careers and have never been defeated makes things that much more interesting. The winner of this fight will not only walk away with both the IBF and WBA belts but also stake a strong claim among the legends of the welterweight division across disciplines.

Fight week in Atlantic City has been refreshingly professional, with both Ennis and Stanionis showing mutual respect. There’s no bad blood here — just two elite fighters focused on delivering their best performance on the night. Promoter Eddie Hearn has called this potential Fight of the Year material, and boxing insiders seem to agree.

The atmosphere in Atlantic City is electric. Fans from Philadelphia, Lithuania, and beyond are flocking to Boardwalk Hall, ready to witness history. Hotels are booked, the boardwalk is buzzing, and local businesses are preparing for a big fight weekend.

Fans watching the fight on DAZN will also get treated to a strong undercard, including Raymond Ford vs. Thomas Mattice and Shakhram Giyasov returning to action. Doors are set to open at 4:30 pm ET, and the main event is expected to begin around 10:30 pm ET, the stage is set for a night of world-class boxing.