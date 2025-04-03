Invicta FC 61: Ferreira vs. Palacios Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, Apr. 4, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 61: Ferreira vs. Palacios, live from the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Okla. The event features an atomweight title bout.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on the CBS Sports Network starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Apr. 3. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel of Invicta FC. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Elisandra “Lili” Ferreira (104.7) vs. Ana Palacios (104.6)

Jamie Edenden (145.5) vs. Jackie Cataline (145)

Emily Ducote (119) vs. Thaiane Souza (124.3)*

Riley Martinez (145) vs. Jaeleen Robledo (145)

Taynara Silva (105.7) vs. Claire Lopez (105.9

Joy Pendell (146) vs. Marilia Morais (145.1)

Zoe Nowicki (125.5) vs. Kellie Marin (125.7)

* – Fighter missed the catchweight limit of 120 pounds; fined 25% of purse