Invicta FC 61: Ferreira vs. Palacios Results

On Friday, Apr. 4, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 61: Ferreira vs. Palacios, live from the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Okla. The event features an atomweight title bout.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on the CBS Sports Network starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Elisandra Ferreira vs. Ana Palacios – for the atomweight title

Jamie Edenden vs. Jackie Cataline

Emily Ducote def. Thaiane Souza by knockout (punches). Round 1, 2:29

Jaeleen Robledo def. Riley Martinez by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 2:17

Taynara Silva def. Claire Lopez by submission (arm-in guillotine choke). Round 1, 3:17

Joy Pendell def. Marilia Morais by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 2:28

Zoe Nowicki def. Kellie Marin by submission (Americana armbar). Round 1, 1:42