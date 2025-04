GLORY 99: Last Heavyweight Standing Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Apr. 5, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY 99: Last Heavyweight Standing, live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event features the first round of the 32-man GLORY heavyweight tournament.

The event airs live on DAZN starting at 10 a.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Apr. 4. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by GLORY Kickboxing. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Jamal Ben Saddik (119.6 kg/262 lb) vs. Cristian Ristea (103.4 kg/227 lb)

Brian Douwes (111.9 kg/245 lb) vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh (97.4 kg/214 lb)

Tariq Osaro (130.7 kg/287 lb) vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi (120.9 kg/265 lb)

Rade Opačić (116.5 kg/256 lb) vs. Nico Horta (133.5 kg/293 lb)

Nabil Khachab (161.8 kg/355 lb) vs. Miloš Cvjetićanin (103.1 kg/ 227 lb)

Sofian Laïdouni (109 kg/240 lb) vs. Oleh Pryimachov (110.4 kg/243 lb)

Asadulla Nasipov (111.8 kg/245 lb) vs. Murat Aygün (122 kg/269 lb)

Nicolas Wamba (117.4 kg/259 lb) vs. Mory Kromah (100.5 kg/220 lb)

Sina Karimian (104.4 kg/229 lb) vs. Tomáš Možný (134.9 kg/297 lb)

Alin Nechita (102.8 kg/225 lb) vs. Ahmed Krnjić (123.5 kg/271 lb)

Ionut Iancu (143.3 kg/316 lb) vs. Cihad Kepenek (105.9 kg/233 lb)

Yuri Farcas (110.3 kg/243 lb) vs. Iraj Azizipour (123.7 kg/273 lb)

Asdren Gashi (120.7 kg/266 lb) vs. Nidal Bchiri (122.1 kg/269 lb)

Miroslav Vujovic (110.7kg/243 lb) vs. Colin George (122.1kg/269 lb)

Nathan Cook (118.7 kg/260 lb) vs. Anis Bouzid (107.7 kg/237 lb)

Petr Romankevich (107.3 kg/237 lb) vs. Luigj Gashi (122.7 kg/270 lb)