CP Gear Review: Elite Sports Core Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Gi – Sizes A1 and C3

Elite Sports is an established brand of martial-arts gear, claiming to provide quality construction and design for a reasonable price. This edition of CP Gear Review will cover the company’s Core Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Mens Gi and the Core Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Kids Gi.

We opted for the gray color for the adult gi, which was a Size A1, and it was worn by a pre-teen who has already outgrown the kids sizes. The fit itself was close to perfect for his build. It was well constructed, and it was easy for him to move in. Even for the color gray, it was a vibrant color with black highlights throughout. The gi itself had most of the standard accoutrements — pearl weave jacket, ripstop pants, and reinforced seams around the edges of the jacket. The pants did not have reinforced seams at the bottom of the pant leg, which may or may not be of concern, depending on the level of the practitioner. The fabric was very soft and lightweight.

For the kids gi, which was a Size C3, the child had been wearing a C2, and he was just starting to outgrow it. The C3 had all of the same jacket features as the adult one, but the pants were a little cheaper construction than the adult. The pants also had a drawstring more like sweatpants, rather than your typical gi pants with the loops. The color was a dark black with red highlights, and this is a very sharp looking gi. The only drawback on that one was the sizing. The pants were just about the right length, but the jacket seemed large for a C3. The sleeves seemed especially long. Even though it was pre-shrunk, we were able to dry it on high heat and get it to tighten up a little bit.

Advertisement



It was time to give them a roll on the mat.

The first thing they both noticed with the gis was the comfort. They never felt bunched up, and they allowed for a great deal of mobility. They tried to rip each others’ jackets several times throughout training, but to no avail. It’s hard to gauge how the gis will hold up through dozens of rolls, but the initial reactions were very positive.

Overall, the kids absolutely loved these gis. The construction was solid, and, minus the sizing issue on the C3, this is a highly recommended product. The adult gi retails at $49.99 on the Elite Sports website, a and the kids gi retails for $35.99, which is a great value all the way around.

These gis and other Elite Sports products can be ordered at www.elitesports.com.