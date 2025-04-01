Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: April 2025

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, PFL/Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Larissa Pacheco (2) Cat Zingano (3) Olena Kolesnyk (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Julia Budd (6) Sara Collins (7) Leah McCourt (8) Sara McCann (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of March. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in April.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Julianna Pena (1) Raquel Pennington (2) Kayla Harrison (3) Holly Holm (4) Macy Chiasson (5) Mayra Bueno Silva (6) Ketlen Vieira (7) Norma Dumont (8) Irene Aldana (9) Karol Rosa (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of March. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in April.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Alexa Grasso (2) Manon Fiorot (3) Erin Blanchfield (4) Maycee Barber (5) Rose Namajunas (6) Dakota Ditcheva (7) Taila Santos (8) Liz Carmouche (9) Natalia Silva (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of March. Looking into April, the 2025 PFL tournament will kick off with two ranked fights in the quarterfinals. First, Taila Santos will square off with Juliana Velasquez, while Liz Carmouche will fight Ilara Joanne.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatiana Suarez (2) Xiaonan Yan (3) Virna Jandiroba (4) Amanda Lemos (5) Mackenzie Dern (6) Tabatha Ricci (7) Iasmin Lucindo (8) Marina Rodriguez (9) Tecia Pennington (10)

The month of March saw Amanda Lemos solidify her fifth ranking with a win over Iasmin Lucindo. Looking into April, a potential title eliminator bout is afoot, as Xiaonan Yan and Virna Jandiroba fight for a potential date with Valentina Shevchenko later this year.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Jillian DeCoursey (2) Jessica Delboni (3) Elisandra Ferreira (4) Si Woo Park (5) Ashley Cummins (6) Moeri Suda (NR) Ayaka Hamasaki (7) Rena Kubota (8) Kanna Asakuta (9)

Dropped out of the rankings: Anastasia Nikolakakos (10)

The month of March saw a major upset that shook up the rankings, as Ayaka Hamasaki was defeated by fellow countrywomman Moeri Suda. It was the biggest win of Suda’s career, moving her up into the rankings. Looking into April, Elisandra Ferreira will defend her Invicta FC atomweight championship against Ana Palacios, while Jessica Delboni will fight at strawweight again, which means it will make her ineligible for ranking in the atomweight division.