Combat Press Kickboxing Rankings: April 2025

As kickboxing continues to grow on a global scale with promotions like GLORY, K-1, ONE Championship, and more, fighters are constantly jockeying for position in the eyes (and rankings) of the media. Every month, Combat Press will compile kickboxing rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to strawweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight (95+ kilograms)

Rico Verhoeven (1) Levi Rigters (2) Bahram Rajabzadeh (3) Kevin Tariq Osaro (4) Rade Opačić (5) Ariel Machado (6) Jamal Ben Saddik (7) Nico Pereira Horta (8) Sofian Laidouni (9) Iraj Azizpour (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (95 kilograms)

Tarik Khbabez (1) Donegi Abena (2) Bahram Rajabzadeh (3) Sergej Maslobojev (4) Cem Cáceres (5) Ștefan Lătescu (6) Thian de Vries (7) Michael Boapeah (8) Ibrahim El Bouni (9) Mory Kromah (10)

No. 7 light heavyweight Thian de Vries is keeping the train rolling. In March, he took a unanimous decision win over Max Weekers at Enfusion 147 to capture the middleweight title. This does not affect the light heavyweight rankings.

Middleweight (85 kilograms)

Donovan Wisse (1) Islam Murtazaev (2) Sergey Ponomarev (3) Michael Boapeah (4) Ulric Bokeme (5) Serkan Özçağlayan (6) Sergej Braun (7) Mohamed Touchassie (8) Eduard Aleksanyan (9) Aleksandar Petrov (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (79 kilograms)

Regian Eersel (1) Alexis Nicolas (2) Chico Kwasi (3) Tyjani Beztati (4) Endy Semeleer (5) Dmitry Menshikov (6) Teodor Hristov (7) Jay Overmeer (8) Jamie Bates (9) “Hamicha” Mohamed Mezouari (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight (71 kilograms)

Superbon Singha Mawynn (2) Marat Grigorian (3) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (4) Tyjani Beztati (5) Ouyang Feng (6) Younes Smaili (7) Tayfun Özcan (8) Kaito Ono (9) Kacper Muszyński (10) Luo Chao (-)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Featherweight (68 kilograms)

Jia Aoqi (1) Bobo Sacko (2) David Mejia (3) Riki Matsuoka (5) Han Wenbao (6) Zhou Jiaqiang (7) Meison Hide Usami (8) Takumi Sanekata (9) Hiromi Wajima (10) Darryl Verdonk (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Rukiya Anpo (4)

To start the month, No. 4 Rukiya Anpo was removed from the rankings, since he has not fought since Sep. 2023. Everyone below him shifts up, and Darryl Verdonk enters at No. 10. Then, on Mar. 29 at RISE ELDORADO 2025, now-seventh-ranked Meison Hide Usami scored a second-round knockout of Jerald Villarde with a knee. Also in action that day, No. 7 Zhou Jiaqiang won by unanimous decision at Wu Lin Feng 553. Other than the shift, and entry of Verdonk, the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight (66 kilograms)

Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (1) Miguel Trindade (2) Chadd Collins (3) Jonathan Haggerty (4) Ilias Ennahachi (5) Wei Rui (6) Hiroki Akimoto (7) Tetsuya Yamato (8) Kento Haraguchi (9) Kiamran Nabati (10)

On Mar. 23, seventh-ranked Hiroki Akimoto picked up a split decision over former MMA standout John Lineker at ONE 172. But, that fight was way down at 135 pounds/61.2 kilograms. A week later, at RISE ELDORADO 2025, ninth-ranked Kento Haraguchi won a unanimous decision. In that evening’s headliner, second-ranked Miguel Trindade scored a third-round TKO of YA-MAN in an open-fingers-glove match. The rankings remain unchanged.

Super Bantamweight (64 kilograms)

Yuki Yoza (1) Giorgi Malania (2) Hirotaka Asahisa (3) Zhu Shuai (4) Chadd Collins (5) Zhao Chongyang (6) Jin Ying (7) Kan Nakamura (8) Wei Weiyang (9) Yuma Saikyo (10)

At RISE ELDORADO 2025, on Mar. 29, eighth-ranked Kan Nakamura won a unanimous decision over Chan Hyung Lee. That same day, at Wu Lin Feng 553, No. 7 Jin Ying and No. 9 Wei Weiyang both won their respective bouts. The rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight (61.2 kilograms)

Superlek Kiatmoo9 (1) Rodtang Jitmuangnon (-) Takeru Segawa (2) Hirotaka Asahisa (3) Achraf Aasila (4) Rémi Parra (5) Leona Pettas (6) Taiga Kawabe (7) Yuki Kasahara (8) Tomoya Yokoyama (9)

Dropped from the rankings: Yuki Egawa (10)

To start the month, on Mar. 22, fifth-ranked Rémi Parra scored a fourth-round knockout of Lenny Blasi at The Arena – Warrior’s Legacy to pick up the vacant ISKA Oriental rules super-lightweight (63.5kg) title. The following evening, at ONE 172, a weight miss caused top-ranked bantamweight Superlek Kiatmoo9 to be stripped of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title before ultimately losing the title-unification bout to interim champ Nabil Anane, who won by unanimous decision. However, it was a three-round, non-title bout, and since it was Muay Thai, it does not affect the kickboxing rankings.

In the ONE 172 headliner, second-ranked Takeru Segawa was knocked out in the first round of his long-awaited 135-pound kickboxing match against Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The following weekend, at RISE ELDORADO 2025, eighth-ranked Yuki Kasahara knocked out Panuwat TGT in the second round of their quarterfinal bout of the RISE 61.5kg World Series.

Rodtang enters at No. 2, everyone below him shifts down one notch, and Yuki Egawa falls out of the rankings.

Super Flyweight (58 kilograms)

Takumi Terada (1) Taito Gunji (2) Kaito Sakaguchi (3) Akif Guluzada (4) Haruto Yasumoto (5) Shoki Kaneda (6) Shuhei Kumura (7) Wang Junguang (8) Tatsuya Tsubakihara (9) Ryusei Kumagai (10)

At ONE 172, tenth-ranked Ryusei Kumagai scored a unanimous decision win over Suriyanlek Por Yenying. The rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight (56.7 kilograms)

Shiro Matsumoto (1) Koki Osaki (2) Akihiro Kaneko (3) Rui Okubo (4) Masashi Kumura (5) Masahiko Suzuki (6) Kompetch Fairtex (7) Prajanchai PK.Saenchai (8) Jonathan Di Bella (9) Akram Hamidi (10)

On Mar. 23, at ONE 172, No. 9 Jonathan Di Bella picked up a unanimous decision win over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the interim strawweight kickboxing title. The next weekend, at RISE ELDORADO 2025, top-ranked flyweight Shiro Matsumoto won a unanimous decision over Deok Jae Yoon. The rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (54 kilograms and below)

Toki Tamaru (1) Kazuki Osaki (2) Ryujin Nasukawa (10) Kumandoi Petchyindee (3) Ryu Hanaoka (4) Jin Mandokoro (5) Toma Kuroda (6) Issei Ishii (7) Rui Okubo (9) Riamu Sera (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Koji Ikeda (8)

To start the month, No, 7 Issei Ishii fought at RWS Muay Thai on Mar. 8, where he picked up a unanimous decision win over Jomhod Sitluangpeenamfon. Three weeks later at RISE ELDORADO 2025, tenth-ranked Ryujin Nasukawa extended his winning streak to nine with a second-round TKO of No. 3 Kumandoi Petchyindee. That same night, second-ranked Kazuki Osaki scored a first-round knockout over Alester Tagure. The following evening, eight-ranked Koji Ikeda lost an extra-round unanimous decision in a bid to capture the KRUSH super bantamweight (-55kg) title from Riamu Sera at KRUSH 172.

After the dust settled, Nasukawa jumped to No. 3, pushing those below him down. Ikeda falls out of the rankings, a couple fighters shift up, and Riamu enters at No. 10

Pound-For-Pound

Superbon Singha Mawynn (1) Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (2) Marat Grigorian (3) Rico Verhoeven (4) Superlek Kiatmoo9 (5) Shiro Matsumoto (6) Toki Tamaru (7) Kazuki Osaki (8) Donovan Wisse (9) Takumi Terada (10)

The only top-10 pound-for-pound fighters in kickboxing action in March were No. 6 Shiro Matsumoto and No. 8 Kazuki Osaki. Both men won their bouts at RISE ELDORADO 2025, and the rankings remain unchanged.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Phetjeeja Or.Meekun (1) Koyuki Miyazaki (2) Li Mingrui (3) Martine Michieletto (4) Tessa de Kom (5) Arina Kobayashi (6) Saho Yoshino (7) Jackie Buntan (8) Kira Matsutani (9) Antonia Prifti (10)

Top-ranked Phetjeeja was back in action at ONE 172 on Mar. 23, when she defended her ONE atomweight kickboxing title with a unanimous decision win over Kana Morimoto. The rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division.