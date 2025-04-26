Cage Warriors 188 Results: Burlinson Taps Sheehan To Win Title

On Saturday, April 26, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 188: Sheehan vs. Burlinson live from The RDS in Dublin, Ireland. The event featured two title fights. In the main event welterweight champion James Sheehan met challenger Justin Burlinson.

And it was Burlinson who would take home the gold. He survived being knocked down in the second round and then rallied to submit Sheehan with a guillotine in the fourth.

In the co-main there was a light heavyweight title fight between champion James Webb and challenger John Allan. Webb dominated that one, earning a ground and pound TKO in the second round.

Other notable results on the night include Max Lally getting a triangle choke finish in front of his hometown fans and Solomon Simon flooring Cristian Iorga with a massive right hook.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

Previously, at Cage Warriors 187, Sean Clancy Jr. stayed undefeated by submitting Italo Gomes in Glasgow.

FULL RESULTS Justin Burlinson def. James Sheehan by submission (guillotine). Round 4, 1:49 – for welterweight championship

James Webb def. John Allen by TKO (ground and pound). Round 2, 3:22 – for light heavyweight championship

Marcus Vinicius Ferreira def. Ger Harris by unanimous decision

Maximus Lally def. Alexis Tsarmantidis by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 3:52

Solomon Simon def. Cristian Iorga by KO (right hook). Round 1, 1:43

Adam Darby def. Tomasz Langowski by unanimous decision

Keith Keogh def. Joe Doyle by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 1:37

Chasen Blair def. Diego Visanzay by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:00

Connor McCarthy def. Joshua Onwordi by unanimous decision

Daniela Sanches def. Eimear Darcy by submission (armbar). Round 2, 1:49

Alexander O’Sullivan def. Daire Toman by unanimous decision

Scott Harvey def. Leon Armes by unanimous decision

Ciaran Brady def. Giovanni Fernandez by unanimous decision

Matthew Elliott def. Kenny Mokhonoana by unanimous decision

Jamie Abbott-Bissett def. Charlie Falco by unanimous decision

Cage Warriors 188 Video Highlights

James Webb defends the Cage Warriors light heavyweight title! 👑 #CW188 pic.twitter.com/j3GUg7ACgb — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 26, 2025

THE RIGHT HAND! 🧨 #CW188



Solomon Simon gets the knockout in round 1 pic.twitter.com/PKAA0EAevt — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 26, 2025

What an armbar from Daniela Sanches! #CW188 pic.twitter.com/XVX6pzCxQU — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 26, 2025