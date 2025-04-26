Cage Warriors 188 Results: Burlinson Taps Sheehan To Win Title

On Saturday, April 26, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 188: Sheehan vs. Burlinson live from The RDS in Dublin, Ireland. The event featured two title fights. In the main event welterweight champion James Sheehan met challenger Justin Burlinson.
And it was Burlinson who would take home the gold. He survived being knocked down in the second round and then rallied to submit Sheehan with a guillotine in the fourth.
In the co-main there was a light heavyweight title fight between champion James Webb and challenger John Allan. Webb dominated that one, earning a ground and pound TKO in the second round.
Other notable results on the night include Max Lally getting a triangle choke finish in front of his hometown fans and Solomon Simon flooring Cristian Iorga with a massive right hook.
The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
Previously, at Cage Warriors 187, Sean Clancy Jr. stayed undefeated by submitting Italo Gomes in Glasgow.
Justin Burlinson def. James Sheehan by submission (guillotine). Round 4, 1:49 – for welterweight championship
James Webb def. John Allen by TKO (ground and pound). Round 2, 3:22 – for light heavyweight championship
Marcus Vinicius Ferreira def. Ger Harris by unanimous decision
Maximus Lally def. Alexis Tsarmantidis by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 3:52
Solomon Simon def. Cristian Iorga by KO (right hook). Round 1, 1:43
Adam Darby def. Tomasz Langowski by unanimous decision
Keith Keogh def. Joe Doyle by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 1:37
Chasen Blair def. Diego Visanzay by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:00
Connor McCarthy def. Joshua Onwordi by unanimous decision
Daniela Sanches def. Eimear Darcy by submission (armbar). Round 2, 1:49
Alexander O’Sullivan def. Daire Toman by unanimous decision
Scott Harvey def. Leon Armes by unanimous decision
Ciaran Brady def. Giovanni Fernandez by unanimous decision
Matthew Elliott def. Kenny Mokhonoana by unanimous decision
Jamie Abbott-Bissett def. Charlie Falco by unanimous decision