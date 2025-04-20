Cage Warriors 187 Results: Clancy Submits Gomes in Round 2

On Saturday, April 19, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 187: Clancy vs. Gomes live from the Braehead Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the main event Sean Clancy Jr. improved to 7-0 by defeating Brazilian veteran Italo Gomes. It wasn’t easy, though. In the first round Gomes threatened Clancy with a flurry of submissions including a very deep kneebar. Clancy survived, though. And in the second he landed a quick takedown and swiftly took Gomes’ back before sinking in the fight winning rear-naked choke.

In the co-main event Mathias Poiron’s striking looked on point as he pieced up Michael Blair. His punches opened up a number of cuts on Blair’s face. One of those cuts, over his left eye, came with a lot of swelling, too. Midway through the second round it was clear that the cut was effecting Blair’s ability to compete and was at risk of causing longterm damage. That led to a very wise decision to stop the fight.

There were a lot of submissions at this event. On the main card, Chris Bungard and Aidan Stephen scored rear-naked choke wins. On the undercard, Igor Wojtas locked up a rare north-south choke on Raz Bring. The most brutal finish of the night belonged to Jordan Stronge. He knocked Chris Hayes down a few times in their fight, and then, he blew him away with a flying knee.

The prelims also saw a Ddisqualification win for Shaun Fraser. Ryan Campbell’s illegal knee to a grounded Fraser was ruled a foul. Thus, when the doctor called the fight off, Fraser was given the disqualification win. No one seemed particularly thrilled about that.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

Previously, at Cage Warriors 186, Harry Hardwick retained his featherweight title after a technical decision.

FULL RESULTS Sean Clancy Jr. def. Italo Gomes by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 0:58

Mathias Poiron def. Michael Blair by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 2:29

Chris Bungard def. Arturs Leisans by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 0:43

Aidan Stephen def. Jordy Bakkes by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 1:58

Alexandros Moumtzis def. Keir Harvie by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Paul McBain def. Bailey Gilbert by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Jack Foote def. Aaron Towns by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:36

Jordan Stronge def. Chris Hayes by KO (flying knee). Round 1, 4:57.

Shaun Fraser def. Ryan Campbell by disqualification (illegal knee). Round 3, 1:21

Tom Wright def. Iain Postlethwaite by KO (right hook). Round 1, 3:44

Redgie Hingston vs. Gary Priestly ends in unanimous draw (28-28 x 3)

Igor Wojtas def. Raz Bring by submission (north-south choke). Round 3, 3:57

Cage Warriors 187 Video Highlights

Doc stepped in and this one is over #CW187 pic.twitter.com/hCPKOED0sB — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 19, 2025

Tom Wright was on a mission! 💥 #CW187 pic.twitter.com/MCbL1sp4ul — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 19, 2025