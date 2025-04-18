BRAVE CF 93 Results: Brutal Finishes, Late Stoppage in Return to China

On Friday, April 18, BRAVE Combat Federation hosted BRAVE CF 93: Tutarauli vs. Eskaraev, live from Zhengzhou, Henan, China. The event featured lightweights in the main event with Georgia’s Rauli Tutarauli taking on Kazakhstan’s Olzhas Eskaraev in the main event.

Tutarauli took the main event with a unanimous decision victory. Eskaraev was able to outwrestle Tutarauli in the first. But after that Tutarauli was able to hurt Eskaraev on the feet/clinch to set up his own take downs. The win likely earns him a rematch with BRAVE CF lightweight champion Abdisalam Kubanychbek, who took the belt from Tutarauli in their first match in Sep. 2024.

In the co-main event Iran’s Hurshed Nazarov flatlined Keremauili Maimaitituoheti with a 10-second knockout. He was able to catch the charging Chinese fighter with a picture perfect right hook.

Advertisement



Before that Luthando Biko finished Jinbo Zou with brutal elbows from top position and Rauan Bekbolat stopped Zequiduoji with a sickening liver shot.

Rabindra Dhant was also a winner at this event. However, the manner of his victory will steal lot of the attention away from his performance. He beat Eqiyuebu by TKO after he got him down in the first and started to rain down punches on the side of his head. The stoppage in this fight came extremely late, though. It was so late that it prompted the cage side commentator to scream at the referee to stop the fight.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Rauli Tutarauli def. Olzhas Eskaraev by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Hurshed Nazarov def. Keremauili Maimaitituoheti by KO (right hook). Round 1, 0:17

Luthando Biko def. Jinbo Zou by TKO (elbow). Round 2, 4:48

Davit Lortqipanidze def. Aizezi Damolamu by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Juba Beridza def. Weiqiang Yang by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Rauan Bekbolat def. Zequiduoji by KO (liver punch). Round 1, 1:24

Rabindra Dhant def. Eqiyuebu by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:56

Fayang Wan def. Mojtaba Nasiri by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

BRAVE CF 93 Video Highlights

JUST. LIKE. THAT. Rauan Bekbolat snatches another 0 with a blow to the liver!🤯



Stay tuned for the next fight!👀



[#BRAVECF93 #YFU] pic.twitter.com/RhzJg1U27K — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) April 18, 2025

Live Stream/Full Event Replay