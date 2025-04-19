BKFC Fight Night ’Omaha’ Results and Photo Gallery: Edwards Finishes Cochrane Early

On Friday, Apr. 18, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC Fight Night: Omaha, live from The Astro in Omaha, Neb. The event featured a middleweight battle between Dakota Cochrane and Marcus Edwards.

The event aired live on BKTV starting at 8 p.m. ET. Above is a fight night photo gallery shot by Nick Vespe of BKFC Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Marcus Edwards def. Dakota Cochrane by TKO. Round 1, 1:08

Bryce Henry def. Derrick Findley by TKO. Round 2, 1:40

Dionisio Ramirez def. Zeb Vincent by TKO. Round 1, 1:58

James Brown def. Ramiro Figueroa by unanimous decision (48-47 x 3)

Alonzo Martinez def. Kurtis Ellis by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

Sarah Shell def. Laddy Mejia by unanimous decision (50-44 x 3)

Sean Wilson def. Jordan Christensen by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

Traevon Kroger def. Jared Tallent by KO. Round 2, 1:20

Josh Krejci def. Austin Peterson by KO. Round 1, 1:30