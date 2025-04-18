Home
Dakota Cochrane vs. Marcus Edwards (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Bryce Henry vs. Derrick Findley (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Dionisio Ramirez vs. Zeb Vincent (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ramiro Figueroa vs. James Brown (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Alonzo Martinez vs. Kurtis Ellis (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sarah Shell vs. Laddy Mejia (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sean Wilson vs. Jordan Christensen (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jared Tallent vs. Traevon Kroger (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Josh Krejci vs. Austin Peterson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
BKFC Fight Night Omaha: Cochrane vs. Edwards Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, Apr. 18, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: Omaha, live from The Astro in Omaha, Neb. The event features a middleweight battle between Dakota Cochrane and Marcus Edwards.

The event airs live on BKTV starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Apr. 17. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Nick Vespe of BKFC. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-In RESULTS
Dakota Cochrane (176) vs. Marcus Edwards (175)
Bryce Henry (163.8) vs. Derrick Findley (166)
Dionisio Ramirez (168) vs. Zeb Vincent (168)
Ramiro Figueroa (153.8) vs. James Brown (153.2)
Alonzo Martinez (176) vs. Kurtis Ellis (173)
Sarah Shell (116) vs. Laddy Mejia (115.6)
Sean Wilson (174.8) vs. Jordan Christensen (175)
Jared Tallent (TBA) vs. Traevon Kroger (145.4)
Josh Krejci (148.2) vs. Austin Peterson (145)
