BKFC 72 Results: Stewart Retains; Borga Scores Early Knockout for Inaugural Belt

On Saturday, Apr. 5, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 72: Stewart vs. Strydom, live from the Dubai Tennis Stadium in Dubai, UAE. The event featured two title fights.

The event airs live on DAZN starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kai Stewart def. Tommy Strydom by unanimous decision(50-43 x 3) – for the men’s featherweight title

Jessica Borga def. Hannah Rankin by KO. Round 1, 0:32 – for the inaugural women’s featherweight title

Nicolas Gaffie def. Brandon Allen by TKO. Round 4, 1:59

Vladislav Tuinov def. Sabri Ben Henia by KO. Round 1, 0:20

John Phillips def. Fábio Maldonado by KO. Round 2, 0:29

Aaron Chalmers def. Chasa Symonds by TKO. Round 3, 0:16

Hasan Yousefi def. Guto Inocente by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 50-45)

Mark Angel Sadang def. Matin Safari by KO. Round 1, 1:27

Dilshat Nurym def. Shamil Dzhakhbarov by TKO. Round 1, 1:23