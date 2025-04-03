Home
BKFC 71: Trout vs. Trinidad-Snake Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, Apr. 4, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 71: Trout vs. Trinidad-Snake, live from the Dubai Tennis Stadium in Dubai, UAE. The event features two title fights.

The event airs live on DAZN starting at 12 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Apr. 3. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Nick Vespe of BKFC. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Austin Trout (165) vs. Carlos Trinidad-Snake (164.4) – for the welterweight title
Britain Hart (114.4) vs. Tai Emery (114.6) – for the strawweight title
Sabah Homasi (175) vs. Jonny Tello (175.8)
Aleksei Oleinik (234) vs. Geronimo Dos Santos (264.2)
Adel Altamimi (165.5) vs. David Mora (164.8)
Leandro Martins (154) vs. Ahmed Khairy (153)
Aboubkeur Houari (171.8) vs. Mladen Iliev (173.2)
Jaskaran Singh (224.4) vs. Mohamed Aly (238.5)
Mahmoud Ahmed (136) vs. Fuad Tarverdi (134.2)
Lucas Sontgen (168.6) vs. Elnur Suleymanov (168.6)
Islam Sizbulatov (157) vs. Cheng Leang (152.2)
