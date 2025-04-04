BKFC 71: Trout vs. Trinidad-Snake Fight Night Photo Gallery

On Friday, Apr. 4, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 71: Trout vs. Trinidad-Snake, live from the Dubai Tennis Stadium in Dubai, UAE. The event featured two title fights.

The event aired live on DAZN starting at 12 p.m. ET. Above is a fight night photo gallery shot by Nick Vespe and Lee Hamilton-Cooper of BKFC. Click here for full event results.