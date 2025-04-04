BKFC 71 Results: Trout, Hart Retain Belts After Long-Distance Wars

On Friday, Apr. 4, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 71: Trout vs. Trinidad-Snake, live from the Dubai Tennis Stadium in Dubai, UAE. The event featured two title fights.

The event aired live on DAZN starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Austin Trout vs. Carlos Trinidad-Snake by split decision after overtime round (57-56, 55-58, 58-55) – for the welterweight title

Britain Hart def. Tai Emery by unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45, 48-47) – for the strawweight title

Jonny Tello def. Sabah Homasi by unanimous decision (48-45, 47-46, 48-45)

Gerônimo dos Santos def. Aleksei Oleinik by KO. Round 1, 1:49

Adel Altamimi def. David Mora by KO. Round 3, 1:28

Ahmed Khairy def. Leandro Martins by TKO (doctor stoppage) Round 3, 1:01

Mladen Iliev def. Aboubkeur Houari by KO. Round 2, 0:23

Mohamed Aly def. Jaskaran Singh by TKO. Round 1, 0:59

Mahmoud Ahmed def. Fuad Tarverdi by split decision (47-46, 46-47, 47-46)

Lucas Sontgen def. Elnur Suleymanov by KO. Round 2, 0:14

Islam Siszbulatow def. Cheng Leang by KO. Round 1, 0:40