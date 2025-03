Wu Lin Feng 553 ‘World Fighting Masters League’ Results: Wei Weiyang Stops Lani Alexandros

On Saturday, Mar. 29, Wu Lin Feng hosted Wu Lin Feng 553, live from the Tangshan New Sports Center Gymnasium in Tangshan, Hebei, China. The event featured a night of exciting fights between Team Ouyang Feng and Team Yoshihiro Sato.

The event took place at 7:30 a.m. ET, but did not air live, as it was tape-delayed. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kickboxing bout: Wei Weiyang def. Lani Alexandros by TKO (retirement). Round 3

Kickboxing bout: Jiaqiang Zhou def. Gabunia Nakhtangt by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Magomed Magomedov def. Li Hui by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Jonathan Aiulu def. Li Changbang by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Meng Gaofeng def. Yodkhunpon Weerasakreck by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Jin Ying def. Hannya Hashimoto by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Huang Qirui def. Shota Meguro by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Li Yunfeng vs. Matheus Correia