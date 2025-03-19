What’s at Stake: The Future of Bantamweight Muay Thai – Superlek vs. Nabil Anane 2

Get ready for one of the best rematches in Muay Thai history. The iconic Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to face off against Nabil Anane, the towering 6-foot-4-inch-tall phenom, in a battle for bantamweight supremacy. Their first fight, back in Jun. 2023, was a showstopper, with Superlek finishing Anane in the first round. But, a lot has changed since then. They will face off again at ONE 172 on Mar. 23

Superlek vs. Nabil Anane 2

Superlek has been on an absolute tear, racking up five straight wins and adding the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title to his collection. He’s looking to unify the division and solidify his status as one of the greatest fighters of all time with victories over Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

Meanwhile, Anane has been quietly building momentum, stringing together six wins in a row and snagging the interim title. He’s got a serious score to settle with Superlek, and he’s determined to prove that he’s a different fighter now. Since then, Anane has amassed an impressive six-fight winning streak, culminating in his capture of the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title by defeating Nico Carrillo in Jan. 2025.

So, what’s at stake here? Well, for Superlek, it’s all about cementing his legacy and proving he’s still the king of the bantamweight division. For Anane, it’s about avenging his loss and becoming the undisputed champion at just 20 years old, which would be pretty mind-blowing.

The fight is shaping up to be a clash of styles, with Superlek’s technical wizardry facing off against Anane’s raw power and reach. It’s going to be a wild ride, and fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see who comes out on top.