What’s At Stake: Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri: Muay Thai vs. Kickboxing, Interim Title

Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri are set to clash for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE 172, and the stakes are higher than ever. It goes down live from Tokyo, Japan on Mar. 23.

Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri

Tawanchai, the reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion, is on a roll. With a nine-fight winning streak, including a knockout win over Superbon, he’s looking to become a two-sport champion by claiming the kickboxing title.

It’s a tall order, but Tawanchai is confident in his skills. He’s already shown he can adapt to kickboxing by forcing Davit Kiria to quit in his kickboxing debut by shattering his arm. Now, he’s ready to prove he’s the best in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Former K-1 champion Masaaki Noiri has had a tough start in ONE Championship, but he’s back on track after a stunning knockout win at ONE 170. This title shot is his chance to shine in front of his home crowd at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo and prove that Japan has what it takes to compete at the highest level. Noiri believes his kickboxing experience will give him an edge over Tawanchai, who’s more used to Muay Thai.

It’s about making history. For Tawanchai, a win would cement his status as one of the world’s best strikers. For Noiri, it would be a huge moment for Japanese kickboxing and could inspire a whole new generation of fighters. The clash of styles between Muay Thai and kickboxing promises to be electrifying, making this a must-watch event for fans.

Noiri might be seen as the underdog, but that could work in his favor. He’s got nothing to lose and everything to gain. Plus, he believes Tawanchai might be getting a bit too comfortable after his recent successes. If Noiri can pull off an upset, it would be a massive victory for him and Japanese kickboxing.