UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg Results

On Saturday, Mar. 30, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The event featured a battle of top flyweight contenders.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Brandon Moreno def. Steve Erceg by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Manuel Torres def. Drew Dober by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:45

Edgar Cháirez def. CJ Vergara y submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:30

Raul Rosas Jr. def. Vince Morales by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

David Martinez def. Saimon Oliveira by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:38

Kevin Borjas def. Ronaldo Rodriguez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ateba Gautier def. José Medina by KO (knee). Round 1, 3:32

Melquizael Costa def. Christian Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Lupita Godinez def. Julia Polastri by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Rafa García def. Vinc Pichel by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jamall Emmers def. Gabriel Miranda by KO (punches). Round 1, 4:06

MarQuel Mederos def. Austin Hubbard by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)