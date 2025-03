RIZIN 50 Results: Inoue Outworks Motoya in First Title Defense

On Saturday, Mar. 29, RIZIN FF hosted RIZIN 50, live from the Anabuki Arena Kagawa in Kagawa, Japan. The event featured a night of kickboxing and MMA action, including a battle for the RIZIN bantamweight MMA title.

The event aired live on RIZIN TV starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS

MMA bout: Karshyga Dautbek def. Chihiro Suzuki by split decision

MMA bout: Shunta Nomura def. Luiz Gustavo by technical decision (accidental clash of heads). Round 3, 2:29

MMA bout: King Edkpolo def. Ryo Sakai by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:32

MMA bout: Kyohei Hagiwara def. Toby Misech by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:26

MMA bout: Shuya Kimura def. Takeji Yokoyama by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:54

MMA bout: Yuki Ito def. Tony Laramie by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Yoshiro Maeda def. Sanou Yokouchi by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 2:55

MMA bout: Takeshi Izumi def. Spike Carlyle by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Machi Fukuda def. Park Seo-Young by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:04

MMA bout: Haruo Ochi def. Nobuyoshi Nakatsukasa by submission (guillotine choke). Round 3, 1:23

MMA bout: Mamoru Uoi def. Koki Akada by split decision

Kickboxing bout: Ryoya Inai def. Rinto Kako by TKO (punches). Round 1,

Kickboxing bout: Ryuki Yoshioka def. Daiki Kirizume by split decision

Kickboxing bout: Shoji Otani def. Yamato Ashikaga by KO (punches). Round 1,

MMA bout: Hiroki Takaoka def. Seiya Ameyama by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:04 – special rules MMA bout

Kickboxing bout: Ryuki def. Toki Kagawa by unanimous decision

