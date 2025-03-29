RISE ELDORADO 2025 Results: Trindade Stops YA-MAN in Round 3

On Saturday, Mar. 29, RISE Kickboxing hosted RISE ELDORADO 2025, live from the Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The event featured an exciting night of world-class kickboxing bouts, including a title fight.

The event aired live on ABEMA Global pay-per-view starting at 12:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Miguel Trindade def. YA-MAN by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 3, 0:43 – open-fingers glove match

Taiju Shiratori def. Yutaro Asahi by majority decision (47-47, 48-47, 48-47) – for the vacant super lightweight title

Kento Haraguchi def. Lee Sung-Hyun by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Ryujin Nasukawa def. Kumandoi Petchyindee by TKO (three knockdowns), Round 2, 2:38

Shiro Matsumoto def. Deok Jae Yoon by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Kan Nakamura def. Chan Hyung Lee by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28) – 2025 RISE 61.5kg World Series Quarterfinals

Yuki Kasahara def. Panuwat TGT by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:49 – 2025 RISE 61.5kg World Series Quarterfinals

Hyuma Hitachi def. Shakhriyor Juraev by KO (body strikes). Round 3, 2:55 – 2025 RISE 61.5kg World Series Quarterfinals

Yuan Pengjie def. Rida Bellahcen by unanimous decision (30-28 x 3) – 2025 RISE 61.5kg World Series Quarterfinals

Kazuki Osaki def. Alester Tagure by KO (body punch). Round 1, 0:48

Meison Hide Usami def. Jerald Villarde by KO (strikes). Round 2, 1:41

YURA def. Hiroto Yamaguchi by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:53 – open-fingers glove match

“GUMP” Yuki Hamada def. Ryunosuke Hosokoshi by majority decision (30-29, 29-29, 29-28) – 2025 RISE 61.5kg World Series Reserve

Ryunosuke Ito def. Yumeto Mizuno by unanimous decision (30-28 x 3)

Ruka Fujita def. Atsuki by KO (knee). Round 1, 1:48

Kaoru Shimizu def. Raiki by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:23