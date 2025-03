ONE Friday Fights 99 Results: Yod-IQ Dominates Morari Through Three Rounds

On Friday, Mar. 7, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 99, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Lamsing Sor Dechapan def. Ngaopayak Adsanpatong by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:34

Muay Thai bout: Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri def. Petru Morari by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Sirichok Sor Sommai def. Lothong Kruaynaimuanggym by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Wuttikrai Wor Chakrawut def. Changthong M U Den by KO (head kick). Round 3, 0:24

Muay Thai bout: Chathai Bang Saen Fight Club def. Petmuangthai Sor Naruemon by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Tangtang Suansunandhagym def. Nongfahsai TOP PK Saenchai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Worapon Sor Dechapan def. Soner Sen by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Petpattaya Silkmuaythai def. Ikko Ota by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Haruyuki Tanitsu def. Thet Paing Aung by KO (punches). Round 2, 2:27

Kickboxing bout: Stella Hemetsberger def. Anna Lia Moretti by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Ivan Gnizditskiy def. Kevin Church by TKO (punches). Round 1 2:46

MMA bout: Oliver Axelsson def. Antonio Mammarella by unanimous decision