ONE Friday Fights 101 Results: Nakrob Melts Puengluang in Round 2

On Friday, Mar. 21, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 100, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Nakrob Fairtex def. Puengluang Baanramba by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:22

Muay Thai bout: Chokpreecha PK Saenchai def. Chalamdam Sor Boonmeerit by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:23

Muay Thai bout: Khunsuek Superbon Training Camp def. G’Anijonov Muhlisbek by KO (punch). Round 3, 0:21

Muay Thai bout: Petwichit Singha Mawynn def. Yok Sit Sorros by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Numsurin Chor Ketwina def. Sunday Boomdeksean by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Thway Lin Htet def. Rocky Wor Wantawee by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Ahavat Gordon def. Eh Mwi by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Enzo Clarisse def. Rui Kakizaki by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Dionatha Santos Tobias def. Kongpoxay LaoLaneXang by KO (body punches). Round 1, 2:34

Muay Thai bout: Nefise Delikurt def. Gabriele Moram by split decision

MMA bout: Carlos Alvarez def. Seiya Matsuda by technical submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 0:17

MMA bout: Monjit Yein def. Justin Jones Matoto by unanimous decision