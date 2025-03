ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang Results

On Sunday, Mar. 23, ONE Championship will host ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event features Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing action, including multiple title fights.

ONE 172 airs live on ONE Championship pay-per-view starting at 3 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kickboxing bout: Takeru Segawa vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Kickboxing bout: Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Masaaki Noiri – for the interim featherweight title

Muay Thai bout: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Nabil Anane – for the bantamweight title

MMA bout: Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu – for the flyweight title

Kickboxing bout: Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao – for the interim strawweight title

Kickboxing bout: Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom vs. Kana Morimoto – for the atomweight title

Kickboxing bout: Marat Grigorian vs. Kaito Ono

Muay Thai bout: Rak Erawan vs. Nadaka Yoshinari

MMA bout: Shinya Aoki vs. Eduard Folayang

Kickboxing bout: Hiroki Akimoto vs. John Lineker

MMA bout: Adrian Lee vs. Shozo Isojima

Muay Thai bout: Yodlekpet Or Atchariya vs. Shimon

Kickboxing bout: Zakaria El Jamari vs. Hyu Iwata

Kickboxing bout: Suriyanlek Por Yenying vs. Ryusei Kumagai