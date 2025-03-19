ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang Preview and Predictions

Later this week, ONE Championship will land at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, the venue known for hosting more than one third of Pride Fighting Championship events. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has established the promotion’s most stacked event of the year, with five title fights being scheduled alongside a highly-anticipated non-title main event.

Sunday’s headliner features Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa’s third promotional appearance. The former K-1 world champion will clash with arguably ONE’s most fan-friendly fighter, Muay Thai specialist Rodtang.

Takeru won’t be the only Japanese fighter looking to secure gold at ONE 172. In the co-main event, Masaaki Noiri has an opportunity to capture the interim featherweight kickboxing title against featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai.

The other three title fights are Superlek vs. Nabil Anane for the unified bantamweight Muay Thai throne, Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A for the interim strawweight kickboxing strap, and Phetjeeja vs. Kana Morimoto for the women’s atomweight kickboxing crown.

ONE 172 airs live on ONE Chamionship pay-per-view starting at 3 a.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the preview and predictions.

Two legends meet in the main event; will it be Takeru or Rodtang who emerges victorious in this clash?

Takeru Segawa was initially supposed to fight Rodtang in his ONE Championship debut in Jan. 2024. Rodtang pulled out due to an injury, leading to Superlek stepping in and defeating Takeru for the flyweight kickboxing world title. At ONE 172, “The Iron Man” must overcome an experience disadvantage, as Takeru’s K-1 experience has prepared him for anything in kickboxing. Rodtang’s primary weapon is his ruthless aggression, which he uses to overwhelm his opponents and disrupt their game plans.

Takeru should be able to adjust to Rodtang’s forward pressure and inflict heavy damage throughout their upcoming battle. The Japanese superstar should be able to secure a unanimous decision win, as long as he avoids heavy damage from Rodtang’s leg kicks.

The interim featherweight kickboxing title is at stake in the co-main event; can Tawanchai hold off Masaaki Noiri?

Masaaki Noiri hasn’t reached his high expectations since making his ONE debut in Jun. 2024. The former two-division K-1 world champion suffered consecutive losses before securing his first win by second-round knockout on Jan. 24. Later this week, Noiri is considered to be an underdog against Tawanchai. The 25-year-old Thai striker has the potential to be ONE’s biggest superstar for the next decade.

Tawanchai has proven his striking skills translate to kickboxing. Similar to the main event, he must overcome a kickboxing experience disadvantage against Noiri. Tawanchai’s ability to execute his destructive kicks moving forward or backward makes him a nightmare opponent for any featherweight on the planet.

Noiri will showcase a valiant effort in front of his home country before suffering a second- or third-round knockout loss.

There are four other titles on the line at ONE 172; which championship showdown will steal the show?

The most intriguing fight taking place at ONE 172 is the bantamweight Muay Thai unification title bout between Superlek and Nabil Anane. In Jun. 2023, Anane suffered a first-round knockout loss against Superlek in his ONE debut.

The 6’4” 20-year-old striker has since moved up from flyweight to bantamweight, winning six consecutive fights, including a first-round knockout against Nico Carrillo last time out. Meanwhile, two-sport world champion Superlek has become the most accomplished striker in ONE over the last few years, securing wins against Takeru, Rodtang, and Jonathan Haggerty.

Anane has a massive height advantage, while Superlek has the experience and momentum to defeat any bantamweight Muay Thai striker on the planet. This fight should be a banger.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

The sleeper matchup at ONE 172 is a lightweight MMA bout between Eduard Folayang and Shinya Aoki.

At first glance, the fourth meeting between Folayang and Aoki shouldn’t be the matchup to watch, considering they are both 41 years old. With that said, both fighters have contributed significantly to ONE’s history, making them an essential addition to this special event.

Folayang won their first meeting by third-round knockout. Aoki later avenged his defeat with two first-round submissions against the Filipino former champ.

Both fighters are former champions, Aoki will be fighting in his home country of Japan, and Folayang wants one final run at gold. Don’t underestimate this matchup.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Pick Full Card (ONE pay-per-view, 3 a.m. ET) FlyW Kickboxing: Takeru vs. Rodtang Takeru FW Kickboxing Interim Championship: Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri Tawanchai BW Muay Thai Championship: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Nabil Anane Superlek FlyW Championship: Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu Wakamatsu StrawW KB Interim Championship: Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A Di Bella Women’s AtomW Kickboxing Championship: Phetjeeja vs. Kana Morimoto Phetjeeja FW Kickboxing: Marat Grigorian vs. Kaito Ono Grigorian AtomW Muay Thai: Rak Erawan vs. Nadaka Yoshinari Yoshinari LW: Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki Folayang BW Kickboxing: John Lineker vs. Hiroki Akimoto Akimoto LW: Adrian Lee vs. Takeharu Ogawa Lee FlyW Muay Thai: Yodlekpet Or Atchariya vs. Shimon Yoshinari Yodlekpet FlyW Kickboxing: Zakaria El Jamari vs. Hyu Awata El Jamari CatchW Kickboxing (59.87 KG): Suriyanlek Por Yenying vs. Ryusei Ryusei