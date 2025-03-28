LFA 205 Results: Pires Chokes Abojer Unconscious for Bantamweight Title

On Friday, March 28, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 205: Pires vs. Abojer, live from the ASBAC Brasilia in Brasilia, Brazil. The event featured an LFA bantamweight title fight in the main event with Vinicius Pires taking on Lionel Abojer for the vacant title. The title had been vacant since LFA stripped top bantamweight prospect John Sweeney of the belt, for failing to make weight for his fight with Rafael do Nascimento last July.

Pires and Abojer were hoping to join good company in hoisting the LFA 135 lbs title. Notable names who have held this belt include Ricky Simon, Miles Johns and Muin Gafurov.

Pires came into the fight off back-to-back stoppages over Jhon Rodriguez Tacha and Marlon Basilo. Abojer was undefeated in his last five bouts, winning each of them by submission. He debuted in LFA with a RNC win over Apollo Gomes last year.

Also on the card was Bellator and PFL veteran Manoel Sousa vs. Lucas Barros, the undefeated Gariela Fujimoto vs. Xiomara Piriz and former CFFC champion (and submission machine) Herbeth Sousa vs. Meijy Portela.

In the main event Pires continued to show he’s one of the best bantamweights outside the UFC. He handled Abojer’s early striking pressure well in the first round before securing a clinch. In the clinch he landed nasty knees to the body before getting a takedown. He did similar in the second and third round on route to finding rear naked choke on the ground. During the fight he grinded Abojer against the cage so much, and with such force, it looked it it cut up and bruised Abojer’s back. After the fight Pires appealed to Dana White to bring him over to the big show. I hope that happens.

Fujimoto is another fighter we could see in the UFC soon. The youngster remained undefeated after punishing Piriz on the feet with her Thai clinch before finishing her with a guillotine. Herbeth Sousa also won by guillotine. His, over Meijy Poertela, looked especially painful (somewhat of a crank more than a choke).

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Vinicius Pires def. Lionel Abojer by technical submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 2:44 – for the vacant bantamweight title

Manoel Sousa def. Lucas Barros by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

Gabriela Fujimoto def. Xiomara Piriz by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 2:27

Diego Dias def. Pedro Henrique by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:23

Luan Pedroso def. Aristides Vinicius by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Herbeth Sousa def. Meijy Portela by submission (guillotine). Round 1, 0:52

Giovanni Garcia def. Emerson Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Joao Pedro Moreira def. Gustavo Ribeiro by KO (straight left). Round 1, 1:30

Neemias Santana def. Marcos Vinicius by KO (straight right). Round 2, 1:44

Diego Paiva def. Jeovanny de Oliveira by majority decision (30-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Eduardo Dutra def. Luis Carlos Dietrich by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:50

Wellington Mourao def. Igor Taylon by majority decision

Thiago Taveira def. Douglas Silva by TKO (elbow and punch). Round 2, 2:48

LFA 205 Video Highlights