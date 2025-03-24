LFA 204 Results: Freeman Crushes Cunha, Captures Heavyweight Crown

On Saturday, March 22, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 204: Cunha vs. Freeman, live from Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The event featured a heavyweight title fight in the main event with champion, and recent Contender Series fighter, Hugo Cunha meeting Denzel Freeman. The co-main event was a lightweight clash featuring Dylan Mantello and Ednilson Santos.

The main card also included former TUF finalist Joe Giannetti and six-fight UFC vet Luis Henrique Barbosa.

In the main event Freeman battered Cunha with knees, punches and ground and pound to score the second round stoppage victory and lift the LFA heavyweight title. In the first Freeman and Cunha looked evenly matched on the feet. Cunha may have taken the first round on the scorecards, too, thanks to a takedown and pressure he put on against the fence. Freeman brought the heat in the second round, storming out of his corner and landing bombs to put Cunha away.

In the co-main Mantello won a fire-fight with Santos, putting him to sleep in the second round with a one-two against the fence. Both men landed big shots in this fight, with Santos wobbling Mantello in the first round. Montello managed to survive that, though, thanks to his wrestling.

Also on the main card Joe Giannetti dominated Leonardo Limberger. Giannetti was able to trap Limberger in a triangle and wail away with strikes to force the stoppage.

The other two main card fights ended in stoppages, too. Luis Henrique’s grappling was leagues ahead of Justin Sumter’s. He scored a kimura submission in the second round. And An Tuan Ho made a big splash to open the show. He blew away Jimi Natividad, with a head kick and follow up punches, in just 16 seconds (that wasn’t the only quick stoppage on the weekend). Ho lost to Lone’er Kavanagh, who won at UFC London, on Contender Series. He might get another call from the UFC soon, though.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Denzel Freeman def. Hugo Cunha by TKO (ground and pound). Round 2, 2:10 – for heavyweight title

Dylan Mantello def. Ednilson Santos by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:36

Joe Giannetti def. Leonardo Limberger by TKO (punches and elbows). Round 1, 4:10

Luis Henrique Barbosa def. Justin Sumter by submission (kimora). Round 2, 4:45

An Tuan Ho def. Jimi Natividad by TKO (front kick and ground strikes). Round 1, 0:16

Kyle Pufahl def. Kevin Carrier by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Quentin Pasley def. Reylan Gracie by TKO (flying knee and punch). Round 1, 1:31

Rodrigo Brauna def. Kelvin Sterling by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Melvin Jovel def. Gates Cook by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

LFA 204 Video Highlights