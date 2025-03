KRUSH 172 Results: Riamu Edges Ikeda, Kurokawa Scores Knockout; Both Retain Titles

On Sunday, Mar. 30, K-1 Japan Group hosted KRUSH 172, live from Korakuen Hall in Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan. The event featured two kickboxing title bouts.

The event took place starting at 2:15 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Riamu def. Koji Ikeda by ext. round unanimous decision (10-9 x 3) – for the super bantamweight title

Eito Kurokawa def. Daina by KO (punches). Round 3, 2:14 – for the bantamweight title

Ruku Kojima def. Hikaru Hasumi by KO (head kick). Round 1, 2:27

Toki Oshika vs. Kensuke by ext. round split decision (9-10, 10-9, 10-9)

Tenma Sano def. Kazuki Matsumoto by unanimous decision (30-29 x 3)

Futoshi Hashimoto def. Rikiya Yamaura by KO (leg kick). Round 2, 1:28

Kazuki Fujita def. Taiyo Shirahata by KO (punches). Round 3, 1:44

Taihei Shimomura def. Jinya Yamaura by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:31

Gentaro Iwamoto def. Masato Arai by unanimous decision (30-29 x 3)

Sakuya Ueda def. Musashi Kotani by TKO (injury stoppage). Round 1, 0:26

Yuga Mizumoto def. Yuya Xu by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:43