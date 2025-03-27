K-1 BEYOND: Liu Ce vs. Thian De Vries, Ouyang Feng vs. Darryl Verdonk Announced

K-1 Kickboxing has announced a series of exciting title fights for its upcoming event, K-1 BEYOND, scheduled to take place on May 31 at Yokohama BUNTAI. The event will feature three major title bouts, including the K-1 Cruiserweight Title match between Liu Ce and Thian “Tarzan” De Vries.

K-1 BEYOND

Liu Ce, the current champion, will look to defend his title against the experienced Thian De Vries, who is known for his performances in Enfusion.

In another highly anticipated match, Ouyang Feng will defend his K-1 Super Welterweight Title against Darryl Verdonk. Ouyang Feng, the reigning champion, faces a tough challenge from Verdonk, a former Enfusion Lightweight Champion.

Additionally, Yodkhunpon Weerasakreck will put his K-1 Super Lightweight Title on the line against Shu Inagaki, promising an action-packed bout.

Here are the fights for the K-1 BEYOND event on May 31, 2025, at Yokohama BUNTAI:

K-1 Cruiserweight Title Match Liu Ce (China) vs. Thian “Tarzan” De Vries (Netherlands) K-1 Super Welterweight Title Match Ouyang Feng (China) vs. Darryl Verdonk (Netherlands/Indonesia) K-1 Super Lightweight Title Match Yodkhunpon Weerasakreck vs. Shu Inagaki (Japan) 6th K-1 WORLD GP Super Featherweight Championship Tournament Quarterfinals: Tomoya Yokoyama (Japan) vs. Egor Bikrev (Russia) Huang Shuailu (China) vs. Matthew Daalman (Netherlands) Chihiro Nakajima (Japan) vs. Ali Laamari (Spain) Rémi Parra (France) vs. Yuta Matsuyama (Japan)



The event will also host the 6th K-1 WORLD GP Super Featherweight Championship Tournament, where eight fighters will compete in a single-elimination format to claim the vacant title. Notably, Leona Pettas, who relinquished the belt, will participate in a reserve fight.

All matches of K-1 BEYOND will be broadcast live and free of charge on ABEMA on May 31. This marks a continuation of K-1’s commitment to bringing high-quality kickboxing to a wider audience, following the success of previous events.