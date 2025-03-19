GLORY Kickboxing Announces Return to U.S. Soil: May 1 in Miami for ‘GLORY Underground’

GLORY Kickboxing has revealed that it will be hosting an exclusive, invite-only event called GLORY Underground on May 1, at Betr’s headquarters in Miami, USA. This special event will feature a highly anticipated rematch between the reigning GLORY welterweight champion Chico Kwasi and lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati for the welterweight title.

GLORY Underground in the USA

The event will be limited to just 100 spectators, but will be streamed live and free worldwide on YouTube, ensuring that fans globally can witness the action. The event marks a significant collaboration between GLORY and Betr Media, a sports gaming and media company co-founded by Jake Paul. This partnership aims to bring a new kind of combat sports experience to fans, leveraging Betr’s digital reach.

The last time GLORY held an event in the USA was at GLORY 72 in Nov. 2019, which took place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. The night before, the promotion also hosted GLORY 71 at the same venue. The two U.S. shows before that were GLORY 68 and 69, which both took place in Florida.

The matchup between Kwasi and Beztati is a rematch of their previous encounter at GLORY 96, which ended in a split draw. This time, the stakes are higher as Kwasi defends his Welterweight title against Beztati, who is looking to make history by holding two titles simultaneously in GLORY.

Chico Kwasi (R) (GLORY Kickboxing)

GLORY Underground is part of a broader strategy by GLORY to expand its presence in the combat sports world by returning to the U.S. By partnering with Betr, GLORY is tapping into the digital landscape. Glory is now returning to the U.S. with GLORY Underground on May 1 in Miami, marking a return to the American market after several years.

Tyjani Beztati (L) (GLORY)