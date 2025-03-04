GLORY 99: Mory Kromah Replaces Injured Uku Jürjendal to Battle Nicolas Wamba

The highly anticipated “Last Heavyweight Standing” tournament at GLORY 99, which takes place Apr. 5 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, has just announced a major update. “The Black Ghost” Mory Kromah, who recently entered the Combat Press Kickboxing Rankings, will step in to replace the injured Uku Jürjendal and face Nicolas Wamba in a heavyweight showdown. Both fighters aim to make their mark in the largest heavyweight tournament in kickboxing history.

Mory Kromah vs. Nicolas Wamba

A Dutch kickboxer of Guinean and Liberian descent Mory Kromah is known for his explosive style and confidence. Until recently, he was on an impressive unbeaten streak between GLORY and Enusion’s light heavyweight division. His victories over Mohammed Amine (via flying knee knockout) and Miloš Cvjetićanin have established him as one of the most exciting fighters to watch.

This fight against Nicolas Wamba will be Kromah’s debut in GLORY’s heavyweight division, upcoming at GLORY 99 on Apr. 5.

A French heavyweight kickboxer and former WKN World Super Heavyweight Champion Nicolas Wamba brings years of experience to this matchup. With notable victories like his knockout win over Stefan Leko and his triumph at Glory 42 Paris against Jhonata Diniz, Wamba has built a reputation as a skilled and resilient fighter. Although he temporarily retired due to health issues in 2018, he returned to combat sports as a professional boxer in 2019.

The “Last Heavyweight Standing” tournament is set to be one of the most ambitious events in kickboxing history, featuring 32 heavyweights competing across five events throughout 2025. The ultimate goal is to crown the last man standing after an epic year-long competition. With fighters like Jamal Ben Saddik, Tariq Osaro, and Rade Opacic also participating, this tournament promises career-defining matchups. Fans can expect fireworks when these two clash at GLORY 99 on April 5 at Rotterdam Ahoy.