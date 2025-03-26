GLORY 100: Khbabez vs. Maslobojev Headlines Day One in Rotterdam Blockbuster

GLORY Kickboxing has announced that its milestone 100th event will be a two-day extravaganza, set to take place on Jun. 13 and 14 at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands. This blockbuster event promises to showcase the pinnacle of kickboxing talent with back-to-back fight cards featuring some of the sport’s biggest names.

GLORY 100 – Two Days

The main event for the first day of GLORY 100 has been confirmed, featuring a highly anticipated rematch between current GLORY light heavyweight world champion Tarik Khbabez and former champion Sergej Maslobojev. This bout is set to reignite the rivalry between these two elite fighters, who first clashed at GLORY: COLLISION 4 in 2022. In their previous encounter, Maslobojev emerged victorious with a narrow decision win, claiming the vacant title in what was hailed as the “Fight of the Year.”

Since their last meeting, both fighters have experienced significant career developments. Maslobojev lost his title under controversial circumstances, while Khbabez has risen to become the undisputed champion of the division. This rematch offers Maslobojev a chance at redemption, and Khbabez an opportunity to solidify his reign as champion.

The second day of GLORY 100 will be headlined by a heavyweight title bout, with reigning champion Rico Verhoeven defending his crown against Artem Vakhitov. Verhoeven, will face a formidable challenge in Vakhitov, who holds the record for most title defenses in GLORY light heavyweight history.

Adding to the excitement, GLORY 100 will also feature the second round of the Last Heavyweight Standing tournament. Winners from the opening round at GLORY 99, which is scheduled for Apr. 5, will compete in four thrilling four-man, one-night tournaments spread across both days of the event.

Fans can expect an action-packed weekend of world-class kickboxing, with GLORY 100 set to be broadcast live on DAZN in the Netherlands, the United States, and numerous other regions worldwide. This partnership with DAZN, announced earlier this month, marks a significant step in GLORY’s global expansion, bringing the sport to an even wider audience.