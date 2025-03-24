DEEP Jewels 48 Results: Moeri Suda Shocks Ayaka Hamasaki

On Sunday, Mar. 23, DEEP JEWELS hosted DEEP JEWELS 48, live from New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event featured Ayaka Hamasaki in the main event taking on Moeri Suda. The co-main starred Yoko Higashi and Mana Akagi.

Hamasaki, one of the greatest female fighters Japan has produced in the last decade, was stunned by Suda in the main event, losing by first round submission. The former RIZIN and Invicta champion started the fight well, muscling Suda down for an early takedown. Suda used the threat of a leg lock to get herself back to her feet. She then took Hamasaki down against the fence and, like a boa constrictor, slowly worked to take her back and secure a rear naked choke for the win. That gives the 20-year-old three wins in a row and improves her pro record to 13-6.

In the co-main even Higashi mauled Akagi for a second round TKO.

The event aired live on DEEP JEWELS’ YouTube channel starting at 3:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS MMA bout: Moeri Suda def. Ayaka Hamasaki by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:28.

MMA bout: Yoko Highashi def. Mana Akagi by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:48

MMA bout: Hikaru Aono def. Saki Kitamura by unanimous decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18)

MMA bout: Momoko Yamazaki def. Kimika Kawaguchi by split decision (19-19 must decision: Yamazaki, 19-19 must decision: Yamazaki, 19-19 must decision: Kawaguchi)

MMA bout: Reini Kobayashi def. Kyoka Minagawa by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:18

MMA bout: Misaka Suda def. Saya Nakamura by split decision (20-18, 19-19 must decision: Suda, 19-19 must decision: Nakamura)

MMA bout: Elena def. Yuko Matsuura by TKO (eye injury). Round 2, 4:50

MMA bout: Yua Yokose def. Karin Horii by submission (anaconda choke). Round 2, 1:10

MMA bout: Miku Yokose def. Asuka Yokoe by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:25

Kickboxing bout: Saki Nakamura def. Yuka Shimamura by majority decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19)

MMA bout: Akipi def. Serina Wada by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 1:01

DEEP Jewels 48 full fight videos