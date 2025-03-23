Combat Press MMA Rankings: March 2025

Every month, Combat Press will provide MMA rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to flyweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings, including male and female athletes.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Jon Jones (1) Francis Ngannou (2) Ciryl Gane (3) Tom Aspinall (4) Alexander Volkov (5) Curtis Blaydes (6) Sergei Pavlovich (7) Jailton Almeida (8) Serghei Spivac (9) Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10)

The only heavyweights in action in February were No. 7 Sergei Pavlovich and No. 10 Rozenstruik, who faced off at UFC Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1. Pavlovich won a unanimous decision, and the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight

Alex Pereira (1) Jiří Procházka (2) Jamahal Hill (3) Magomed Ankalaev (4) Jan Błachowicz (5) Aleksandar Rakić (6) Corey Anderson (7) Phil Davis (8) Volkan Oezdemir (9) Bogdan Guskov (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight

Dricus du Plessis (1) Sean Strickland (2) Nassourdine Imavov (6) Khamzat Chimaev (4) Israel Adesanya (3) Robert Whittaker (5) Marvin Vettori (7) Paulo Costa (8) Caio Borralho (9) Johnny Eblen (10)

Four of the top six middleweights were in action in February. First, at UFC Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1, No. 6 Nassourdine Imavov made big waves when he scored a second-round TKO of former longtime champ Israel Adesanya, who was sitting at No. 3. A week later, at UFC 312 in Australia, top-ranked Dricus Du Plessis held on to the UFC crown when he dominated Sean Strickland through five rounds in their rematch. Imavov jumps to No. 3, Adesanya drops to No. 5, and previously fifth-ranked Robert Whittaker falls to No. 6.

Welterweight

Belal Muhammad (1) Leon Edwards (2) Kamaru Usman (3) Shavkat Rakhmonov (4) Joaquin Buckley (5) Jack Della Maddalena (6) Sean Brady (7) Colby Covington (8) Ramazan Kuramagomedov (9) Gilbert Burns (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight

Islam Makhachev (1) Arman Tsarukyan (2) Charles Oliveira (3) Justin Gaethje (4) Dustin Poirier (5) Michael Chandler (6) Dan Hooker (7) Mateusz Gamrot (8) Beneil Dariush (8) Rafael Fiziev (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight

Ilia Topuria (1) Alex Volkanovski (2) Max Holloway (3) Diego Lopes (4) Brian Ortega (5) Yair Rodriguez (6) Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (7) Movsar Evloev (8) Chan Sung Jung (9) Josh Emmett (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight

Merab Dvalishvili (1) Sean O’Malley (2) Demetrious Johnson (3) Umar Nurmagomedov (4) Cory Sandhagen (5) Petr Yan (6) Song Yadong (-) Patchy Mix (8) Deiveson Figueiredo (9) Marlon Vera (10)

Dropped from the rankings: Henry Cejudo (7)

At UFC Seattle on Feb. 22, seventh-ranked Henry Cejudo suffered an accidental eye poke from unranked Song Yadong. However, this was in the third round, and Song was dominating the fight prior to that point. Song enters the rankings at No. 7, and Cejudo falls out after going 0-3 in the Octagon since coming out of retirement.

Flyweight

Alexandre Pantoja (1) Brandon Royval (2) Brandon Moreno (3) Deiveson Figueiredo (4) Amir Albazi (5) Askar Askarov (6) Kai Kara-France (7) Muhammad Mokaev (8) Tatsuro Taira (9) Alex Perez (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-For-Pound

Islam Makhachev (1) Jon Jones (2) Ilia Topuria (3) Alex Pereira (4) Max Holloway (5) Demetrious Johnson (6) Dustin Poirier (7) Belal Muhammad (8) Amanda Nunes (9) Justin Gaethje (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division. Fighters who announce their retirement will remain ranked for a period of six months following their final bout.