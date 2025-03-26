BKFC 70: Hollywood Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Thursday, Mar. 27, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 70: Hollywood, live from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The event features the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

The event airs live on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Wednesday, Mar. 26. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Ed Mulholland of BKFC. Check below for full weigh-in results.

FULL RESULTS Luis Palomino (156) vs. Howard Davis (153.2)

Leonardo Perdomo (256.4) vs. Steve Herelius (237)

Justin Ibarrola (135.8) vs. Abdiel Velazquez (133.8)

Matt ‘Rambo’ Russo (135.2) vs. Justin Street (136.4)

Julio Perez Rodriguez (203.6) vs. Lewis Glover (204.2)

Edgard Plazaola (145.8) vs. Louie Lopez (146)

Chris Garcia (135.4) vs. Roberto Armas (135.8)

Peter Peraza (163.4) vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (165.2)

Armando Rodriguez (134) vs. Corey Roberts (134.8)

Chet Blume (263.2) vs. Bear Hill (267.2)

Jancarlos Rivera (126) vs. Albert Inclan (126.2)