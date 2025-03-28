BKFC 70: Hollywood Results and Fight Night Photo Gallery

Home
Events
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Peter Peraza and Kaine Tomlinson Jr. during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; AJ Rodriguez and Corey Roberts during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Chet Blume and Bear Hill during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Jancarlos Rivera and Albert Inclan during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Luis Palomino and Howard Davis during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Luis Palomino and Howard Davis during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Luis Palomino and Howard Davis during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Leonardo Perdomo and Steve Herelius during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Justin Ibarrola and Abby Velazquez during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Matt Russo and Justin Street during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Julio Perez Rodriguez and Lewis Glover during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Edgard Plazaola and Louie Lopez during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Chris Garcia and Roberto Armas during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Peter Peraza and Kaine Tomlinson Jr. during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
Events

BKFC 70: Hollywood Results and Fight Night Photo Gallery

On Thursday, Mar. 27, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 70: Hollywood, live from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The event featured a battle for the inaugural King of the Streets title.

The event aired live on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. Above is a fight night photo gallery shot by Ed Mulholland of BKFC. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS
Luis Palomino def. Howard Davis by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) – for the inaugural King of the Streets title
Leonardo Perdomo def. Steve Herelius by KO. Round 1, 0:13
Justin Ibarrola def. Abdiel Velazquez by KO. Round 2, 1:27
Justin Street def. Matt Russo by TKO. Round 2, 2:00
Julio Perez def. Lewis Glover by TKO. Round 2, 1:15
Edgard Plazaola def. Louie Lopez by TKO. Round 3, 1:43
Roberto Armas def. Chris Garcia by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 48-47)
Peter Peraza def. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. by KO. Round 3, 0:37
AJ Rodriguez def. Corey Roberts by TKO. Round 3, 1:39
Bear Hill def. Nicholas Blume by TKO. Round 3, 2:00
Jancarlos Rivera def. Albert Inclan by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)
