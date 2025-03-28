BKFC 70: Hollywood Results and Fight Night Photo Gallery

March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Peter Peraza and Kaine Tomlinson Jr. during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; AJ Rodriguez and Corey Roberts during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Chet Blume and Bear Hill during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Jancarlos Rivera and Albert Inclan during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Luis Palomino and Howard Davis during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Luis Palomino and Howard Davis during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Luis Palomino and Howard Davis during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Leonardo Perdomo and Steve Herelius during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Justin Ibarrola and Abby Velazquez during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Matt Russo and Justin Street during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Julio Perez Rodriguez and Lewis Glover during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Edgard Plazaola and Louie Lopez during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Chris Garcia and Roberto Armas during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
March 27, 2025; Hollywood, Florida, USA; Peter Peraza and Kaine Tomlinson Jr. during their bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland for BKFC
