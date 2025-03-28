BKFC 70: Hollywood Results and Fight Night Photo Gallery

On Thursday, Mar. 27, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 70: Hollywood, live from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The event featured a battle for the inaugural King of the Streets title.

The event aired live on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. Above is a fight night photo gallery shot by Ed Mulholland of BKFC. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Luis Palomino def. Howard Davis by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) – for the inaugural King of the Streets title

Leonardo Perdomo def. Steve Herelius by KO. Round 1, 0:13

Justin Ibarrola def. Abdiel Velazquez by KO. Round 2, 1:27

Justin Street def. Matt Russo by TKO. Round 2, 2:00

Julio Perez def. Lewis Glover by TKO. Round 2, 1:15

Edgard Plazaola def. Louie Lopez by TKO. Round 3, 1:43

Roberto Armas def. Chris Garcia by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 48-47)

Peter Peraza def. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. by KO. Round 3, 0:37

AJ Rodriguez def. Corey Roberts by TKO. Round 3, 1:39

Bear Hill def. Nicholas Blume by TKO. Round 3, 2:00

Jancarlos Rivera def. Albert Inclan by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)