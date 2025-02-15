UFC Fight Night Results: Cannonier Crumbles Rodrigues In Round Four

On Saturday, Feb. 15, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a battle of to middleweights.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jared Cannonier def. Gregory Rodrigues by TKO (punches). Round 4, 0:21

Youssef Zalal def. Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Edmen Shahbazyan def. Dylan Budka by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:35

Nazim Sadykhov def. Ismael Bonfim by TKO (doctor’s stoppage). Round 1, 5:00

Andre Petroski def. Rodolfo Vieira by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Jose Delgado def. Connor Matthews by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:58

Angela Hill def. Ketlen Souza by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Rafael Estevam def. Jesus Aguilar by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Gabriel Bonfim def. Khaos Williams by submission (d’arce choke). Round 2, 4:58

Elijah Smith def. Vince Morales by unanimous decision (29-2-8 x3)

Valter Walker def. Don’Tale Mayes by submission (heel hook). Round 1, 1:17

Jacqueline Cavalcanti def. Julia Avila by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)