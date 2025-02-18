The Controversial Sina Karimian Joins GLORY’s 32-Man Heavyweight Tournament

Sina Karimian has officially signed with GLORY Kickboxing to compete in their highly anticipated “Last Heavyweight Standing” tournament. This event will feature 32 of the best heavyweight fighters in the world.

Sina Karimian is an accomplished kickboxer from Iran, who has made a name for himself in the sport, previously holding the K-1 Cruiserweight Championship. He has earned wins over notable opponents such as Kyotaro Fujimoto and Ryo Aitaka.

The Iranian Kickboxer is likely best known for his various in-ring controversies. Sina Karimian is known for crotch kicking, punches to the back of the head, excessive clinching, striking after the bell, and hitting the referee. He has also been accused of faking injuries. The heavyweight is just coming off a boxing loss to lightweight athlete Rukiya Anpo.

After one of the worst matches in kickboxing history, a loss against Italy’s Claudio Istrate, he was knocked out by K-1 champion Liu Ce after dressing up as a Chinese rice farmer to mock his Chinese-born opponent. Karimian then complained that his opponent was on steroids.

The “Last Heavyweight Standing” tournament will kick off on Apr. 5, 2025, at GLORY 99 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. This event will feature 32 heavyweight fighters competing in a single-elimination format. Among the confirmed participants are notable names such as Jamal Ben Saddik, Bahram Rajabzadeh, Uku Jurjendal, Rade Opacic, Ahmed Krnjic, Sofian Laidouni, Murat Aygun, Tariq Osaro, and Ionut Iancu.

The tournament is set to unfold over five events throughout the year, culminating in a final showdown where the remaining eight fighters will compete for the title of “Last Heavyweight Standing” and a share of over $1 million in prize money.