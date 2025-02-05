RISE ELDORADO 2025: Full Fight Card Announced for Mar. 29 Event

The highly anticipated RISE ELDORADO 2025 fight event is set to take place on Saturday, Mar. 29, at the iconic Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The event will feature a stacked lineup of nine matchups, including the opening rounds of the RISE World Series 2025 -61.5kg Tournament, a lightweight title fight, and appearances by top fighters from Japan and around the globe.

Key Highlights of the Fight Card:

Kan Nakamura is confirmed to compete in the RISE World Series 2025 -61.5kg Tournament at RISE ELDORADO 2025. He will face South Korean fighter Chang Hyun Lee in the first round of the tournament on Mar. 29. This match is part of the quarterfinals of the prestigious tournament, which features several elite fighters.

RISE World Series 2025 -61.5kg Tournament: Four first-round matchups and a reserve fight will kick off this prestigious tournament: Kan Nakamura (Japan) vs. Chang Hyun Lee (South Korea). Yuki Kasahara (Japan) vs. Panuwat TGT (Thailand). Hyuma Hitachi (Japan) vs. Shakhrillo Yuraev (Uzbekistan). En Pengjie (China) vs. Reda Belhajsen (Morocco/Netherlands).

Reserve Match: Ryosuke Hosogoe (Japan) vs. GUMP (Japan). Lightweight Title Match (-65kg): A battle for the vacant Super Lightweight Championship between: Taiju Shiratori (Japan) and Yutaro Asahibi (Japan).

Superfights Featuring World Champions: Bantamweight (-55kg): Reigning RISE Bantamweight Champion Shiro (Japan) will face former KTK Champion Yoon Dokjae (South Korea).

Super Lightweight (-65kg): Former RISE and ISKA champion Kento Haraguchi (Japan) takes on top contender Lee Sung Hyun (South Korea).

Flyweight (-52kg): Rising star Ryujin Nasukawa (Japan) faces Thailand’s Rajadamnern Stadium champion, Kumandoi Petchyindee Academy. Special Appearance: Fan-favorite street fighter and former RISE OFGM-65kg champion, YA-MAN, returns to the ring after a year-and-a-half hiatus with an opponent yet to be confirmed.

This event will be one of RISE’s biggest shows of the year, showcasing talent from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Morocco, China, and beyond. Stay tuned for more updates as the countdown to Mar. 29 begins.

