Kana Morimoto Prepares for Title Shot Against Phetjeeja, Aims for Knockout

Japanese kickboxing star Kana Morimoto is gearing up for the biggest challenge of her career as she prepares to face reigning champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing title at ONE 172. The event is scheduled for Mar. 23 at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Kana Morimoto vs. Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom

Kana ‘Silverwolf’ is a former K-1 champion and one of Japan’s top strikers. In a press conference, she admitted she was surprised to receive the title shot, which was announced shortly after her victory over Sweden’s Moa Carlsson on Jan. 31.

“I was surprised to find out on the day that it was a title fight. But I’m very excited. Again, I’m very surprised – but now I have an opportunity”

Despite the unexpected opportunity, Kana is determined to make the most of it. “She [Phetjeeja] is the strongest in the world. But there is a likelihood of winning,” Kana stated, expressing her belief that she can pull off an upset against the undefeated Thai champion.

“Most people think I will lose. That’s OK. I’ll do something amazing”

In preparation for this five-round title bout, Kana has been refining her strategy to adapt to Phetjeeja’s well-rounded skill set. The young Phetjeeja has exceptional boxing and distance control. Recognizing the challenge ahead, Kana has focused on improving her own striking and studying her opponent’s style to identify potential weaknesses.

“I know Phetjeeja is very strong. She’s a perfect athlete capable of high-level Muay Thai, kickboxing, and boxing. She’s perfect. But there are gaps, and I plan to focus on exploiting them to secure a win. If I can go further, I’d like to aim for a knockout.”

After losing her ONE Championship debut fight against all-time great Anissa Meksen in Dec. 2024, she rebounded with a decisive win over Carlsson, showcasing her ability to adapt to ONE’s unique scoring system. However, Kana acknowledges there is still room for growth and sees this title fight as an opportunity to prove herself on the global stage.

“There is still room for growth. The challenges are clearly visible… I need to make sure I can use the rounds effectively. I want to perfect my approach by fight day.”

Fellow fighter Nadaka Yoshinari also commented on the matchup, highlighting Phetjeeja’s impressive career trajectory. Known as a prodigy since childhood, Phetjeeja has even defeated male fighters in her early years and boasts an undefeated record in ONE Championship. However, Yoshinari expressed optimism about Kana Morimoto taking ONE gold.

Fans are eagerly anticipating this clash between two elite strikers, with Kana aiming to shock the world by dethroning Phetjeeja and claiming her first world title in ONE Championship.