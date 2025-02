K-1 World MAX 2025 Results: Kaneko, Yodkhunpon, Terada Defend Titles; Matsutani Earns Gold

FULL RESULTS

Akihiro Kaneko def. Manolis Kallistis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – K-1 super bantamweight title

Yodkhunpon Weerasakreck def. Hayato Suzuki by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:26 – K-1 super lightweight title

Takumi Terada def. Takahito Niimi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – K-1 featherweight title

Shintaro Matsukura def. Park Chung Il by TKO (low kicks). Round 2, 1:21

Thian De Vries def. Carlos Budiao by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:31

Darryl Verdonk def. Jomthong StrikerGym by KO (spinning back fist). Round 1, 1:04

Riku def. Mohammed Boutasaa by majority decision (29-28, 28-28, 29-28)

Dengue Silva def. Jinku Oda by majority decision (29-28, 28-28, 29-28)

Abiral Himalayan Cheetah def. Yasuhito Shirasu by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 3, 1:13

Rui Okubo def. Koshiro Takemi by KO (body kick). Round 3, 1:31

Kira Matsutani def. Aki Suematsu by majority decision (29-28, 28-28, 29-28) – K-1 women’s atomweight title

Shu Inagaki def. Daizo Sasaki by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kensei Kondo def. Viktor Akimov by TKO (knockdowns). Round 1, 2:19

Yuzuki Satomi def. Tomás Aguirre by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Shoki Kaneda def. Shuhei Kumura by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:57

Ryota Ishida def. Lyra Nagasaka by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Noriko Ikeuchi def. Vesela Rogaska by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kira Matsutani def. Mafia Petchmongkoldee by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Aki Suematsu def. Lucille Deadman by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Hiyori Onishi def. Yang Yujung by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Hiroki Nakano def. Akihiro Kawagoe by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Haruto def. Ryuki by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Daichi def. Ryuto Uchida by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Hayato Hamana def. Masato Ishikawa by KO. Round 3, 3:00

Seri Okubo def. Ryuki by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)