GLORY 98: Jürjendal vs. Ben Saddik Results

On Saturday, Feb. 22, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY 98: Jürjendal vs. Ben Saddik, live from the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event features a heavyweight superfight between Uku Jürjendal and Jamal Ben Saddik, as well as a welterweight title fight between champion Chico Kwasi and challenger Teodor Hristov.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube stating at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Triller TV pay-per-view at 2:00 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Uku Jürjendal vs. Jamal Ben Saddik

Chico Kwasi vs. Teodor Hristov – for the welterweight title

Cem Caceres Aygun vs. Mory Kromah

Michael Boapeah vs. Ibrahim El Bouni

Iliass Hammouche vs. Mesud Selimović

“Hamicha” Mohamed Mezouari vs. Calmente Mendes

André Santos vs. Chris Wunn

Robin Ciric vs. Mehdi Ait El Hadj

Don Sno vs. Ismail Ayadi

Bobo Sacko vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa

Dennis Wosik vs. Matthan Choinard

Soufian El Hammouchi vs. Antonio Krajinović