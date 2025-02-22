GLORY 98: Jürjendal vs. Ben Saddik Results

On Saturday, Feb. 22, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY 98: Jürjendal vs. Ben Saddik, live from the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event features a heavyweight superfight between Uku Jürjendal and Jamal Ben Saddik, as well as a welterweight title fight between champion Chico Kwasi and challenger Teodor Hristov.
The preliminary card airs live on YouTube stating at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Triller TV pay-per-view at 2:00 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Uku Jürjendal vs. Jamal Ben Saddik
Chico Kwasi vs. Teodor Hristov – for the welterweight title
Cem Caceres Aygun vs. Mory Kromah
Michael Boapeah vs. Ibrahim El Bouni
Iliass Hammouche vs. Mesud Selimović
“Hamicha” Mohamed Mezouari vs. Calmente Mendes
André Santos vs. Chris Wunn
Robin Ciric vs. Mehdi Ait El Hadj
Don Sno vs. Ismail Ayadi
Bobo Sacko vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa
Dennis Wosik vs. Matthan Choinard
Soufian El Hammouchi vs. Antonio Krajinović
