Combat Press Kickboxing Rankings: February 2025

As kickboxing continues to grow on a global scale with promotions like GLORY, K-1, ONE Championship, and more, fighters are constantly jockeying for position in the eyes (and rankings) of the media. Every month, Combat Press will compile kickboxing rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to strawweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight (95+ kilograms)

Rico Verhoeven (1) Levi Rigters (2) Bahram Rajabzadeh (3) Kevin Tariq Osaro (4) Antonio Plazibat (5) Roman Kryklia (6) Rade Opačić (7) Ariel Machado (8) Sofian Laidouni (9) Iraj Azizpour (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (95 kilograms)

Tarik Khbabez (1) Donegi Abena (2) Bahram Rajabzadeh (3) Sergej Maslobojev (4) Cem Cáceres (5) Ștefan Lătescu (6) Ibrahim El Bouni (7) Thian de Vries (8) Mory Kromah (9) Miloš Cvjetićanin (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight (85 kilograms)

Donovan Wisse (1) Islam Murtazaev (2) Sergey Ponomarev (3) Michael Boapeah (4) Ulric Bokeme (5) Serkan Özçağlayan (6) Sergej Braun (7) Mohamed Touchassie (8) Eduard Aleksanyan (9) Aleksandar Petrov (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (79 kilograms)

Regian Eersel (1) Alexis Nicolas (2) Chico Kwasi (3) Tyjani Beztati (4) Endy Semeleer (5) Dmitry Menshikov (6) Teodor Hristov (7) Jay Overmeer (8) Jamie Bates (9) “Hamicha” Mohamed Mezouari (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight (71 kilograms)

Chingiz Allazov (1) Superbon Singha Mawynn (2) Marat Grigorian (3) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (4) Tyjani Beztati (5) Ouyang Fegn (-) Younes Smaili (7) Tayfun Özcan (8) Kaito Ono (9) Kacper Muszyński (10)

Dropped from the rankings: Giorgio Petrosyan (6)

Before getting to the monthly results, an update was made to the lightweight rankings. The legend, and sixth-ranked lightweight, Giorgio Petrosyan, since getting knocked out by Superbon in Oct. 2021, has only fought three times, and all under his own promotion. None of the three opponents he has beaten have a very strong track record on a global scale. So, he has been removed from the rankings. Also, Superbon lost a ONE Muay Thai title bout against Tawanchai in January, but that has no effect on the kickboxing rankings.

Taking over Petrosyan’s spot in the rankings is China’s Ouyang Feng. Entering January, Ouyang was on a 10-fight winning streak, stretching back to Sep. 2022, and he holds titles in both K-1 and Wu Lin Feng. He has notable wins over Hiromi Wajima and Davit Kiria, and he has beaten Han Wenbao and Luo Chao on multiple occasions. On Jan. 25, at the Wu Lin Feng 2025 Global Kung Fu Festival -70kg World MAX Tournament, he won a unanimous decision over Luo in the semifinals, and picked up a decision over Han in the finals to win the tournament. This extends his winning streak to 13, and he has proven he deserves this spot in the rankings.

Finally, also at the Wu Lin Feng 2025 Global Kung Fu Festival, eighth-ranked Tayfun Özcan picked up a decision over Chen Yonghui to maintain his spot in the rankings.

Super Featherweight (68 kilograms)

Jia Aoqi (1) Bobo Sacko (2) David Mejia (3) Rukiya Anpo (4) Ayinta Ali (5) Riki Matsuoka (6) Han Wenbao (7) Zhou Jiaqiang (8) Jomthong Chuwattana (9) Meison Hide Usami (10)

In January, seventh-ranked super featherweight Han Wenbao, who moved up to fight in the Wu Lin Feng tournament, won a split decision over Marian Lăpușneanu, before losing a unanimous decision to familiar foe Ouyang Feng. That has no effect on his super featherweight ranking. That same evening, No. 8 Zhou Jiaqiang scored a first-round knockout of Yosuke Aoki. The rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight (66 kilograms)

Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (1) Miguel Trindade (2) Chadd Collins (3) Wei Rui (4) Ilias Ennahachi (5) Hiroki Akimoto (6) Tetsuya Yamato (7) Kento Haraguchi (8) Kiamran Nabati (9) Taiju Shiratori (10)

The only featherweight in action in January was ninth-ranked Kiamran Nabati, who won a Muay Thai bout at ONE Friday Fights 95. He scored a first-round knockout of Ferrari Fairtex, but this has no effect on the kickboxing rankings.

Super Bantamweight (64 kilograms)

Yuki Yoza (1) Giorgi Malania (8) Hirotaka Asahisa (2) Zhu Shuai (3) Chadd Collins (4) Zhao Chongyang (5) Jin Ying (6) Kan Nakamura (7) Wei Weiyang (9) Tomás Aguirre (10)

Eighth-ranked Giorgi Malania made big waves at the Wu Lin Feng 2025 Global Kung Fu Festival 63kg World MAX Tournament. In the semifinals, he won a unanimous decision over No. 5 Zhao Chongyang. Also in the semifinals was No. 2 Hirotaka Asahisa, who won a unanimous decision over Ji Zhize. In Round 1 of the finals, Malania won a TKO victory over Asahisa, after scoring three knockdowns to win the tournament. Malania moves into second place, with everyone previously above him, except for top-ranked Yuki Yoza, moving down one notch.

Bantamweight (61.2 kilograms)

Superlek Kiatmoo9 (1) Takeru Segawa (2) Hirotaka Asahisa (3) Achraf Aasila (4) Rémi Parra (5) Leona Pettas (6) Taiga Kawabe (7) Yuki Kasahara (8) Tomoya Yokoyama (9) Yuki Egawa (10)

Bantamweight was fairly quiet in January. third-ranked Hirotaka Asahisa ended up placing second in the Wu Lin Feng tournament, but he was fighting up a division. Also in action was No. 5 Rémi Parra, who picked up a unanimous decision over Gordon Kalaykhan at BFS Event V. The rankings remain unchanged.

Super Flyweight (58 kilograms)

Takumi Terada (1) Taito Gunji (2) Kaito Sakaguchi (3) Akif Guluzada (4) Haruto Yasumoto (5) Shoki Kaneda (6) Shuhei Kumura (7) Wang Junguang (8) Tatsuya Tsubakihara (9) Ryusei Kumagai (10)

At ONE Friday Fights 94 on Jan. 17, fourth-ranked Akif Guluzada scored a beautiful spinning back elbow knockout of Puengluang Baanramba in Round 2 of their Muay Thai bout. This has no effect on the kickboxing rankings. On Jan. 25, at RISE 185, fifth-ranked Haruto Yasumoto won a unanimous decision over Wang Xianjin. The rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight (56.7 kilograms)

Shiro Matsumoto (1) Koki Osaki (2) Akihiro Kaneko (3) Rui Okubo (4) Masashi Kumura (5) Masahiko Suzuki (6) Kompetch Fairtex (7) Prajanchai PK.Saenchai (8) Jonathan Di Bella (9) Akram Hamidi (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (54 kilograms and below)

Toki Tamaru (1) Kazuki Osaki (2) Kumandoi Petchyindee (3) Ryu Hanaoka (4) Jin Mandokoro (5) Kazane Nagai (6) Toma Kuroda (7) Issei Ishii (8) Koji Ikeda (9) Rui Okubo (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-For-Pound

Superbon Singha Mawynn (1) Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (2) Marat Grigorian (3) Rico Verhoeven (4) Superlek Kiatmoo9 (5) Shiro Matsumoto (6) Toki Tamaru (7) Kazuki Osaki (8) Donovan Wisse (9) Takumi Terada (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Phetjeeja Or.Meekun (1) Koyuki Miyazaki (2) Miyuu Sugawara (3) Li Mingrui (4) Martine Michieletto (5) Tessa de Kom (6) Arina Kobayashi (7) Saho Yoshino (8) Jackie Buntan (9) Antonia Prifti (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division.