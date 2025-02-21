Barbara Aguiar Honors Rajadamnern Stadium with Tattoo Ahead of Historic Title Bout

Brazilian Muay Thai champion Barbara Aguiar has taken her connection to the iconic Rajadamnern Stadium to a new level by getting a tattoo commemorating the venue and organization. The tattoo revealed on her Instagram just ahead of her world title main event matchup.

Barbara Aguiar vs. Marie Ruumet

This Saturday, Barbara Aguiar will face Estonia’s Marie Ruumet in a main event at Rajadamnern Stadium. The bout is for the vacant Rajadamnern Stadium Women’s Bantamweight title, a landmark moment as the stadium continues to make strides in promoting female fighters. Aguiar weighed in at 118 lbs, while Ruumet came in at 116.9 lbs. This rematch marks a pivotal moment for both athletes and women’s Muay Thai.

Rajadamnern Stadium, a revered institution in Muay Thai, only began hosting female fights recently, breaking a 78-year tradition. The establishment of women’s rankings and title fights has been part of its efforts to elevate female fighters on an international stage. This weekend’s fight will decide who becomes the first non-Thai female champion at the stadium, adding further weight to this historic event. While others have held titles in RWS, this will be the first time a Rajadamnern Stadium title is on the line with two non-Thai women.

Advertisement



Aguiar enters the fight with momentum, having become the first fighter to secure five wins in the RWS Muay Thai series in 2024. Her opponent, Marie Ruumet, brings her own impressive credentials as an Estonian national team member and former champion on international platforms.

With her tattoo now etched as a tribute to Rajadamnern’s legacy, Barbara Aguiar aims to leave an indelible mark both inside and outside the ring.