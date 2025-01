ONE 170 Results: Tawanchai Finishes Superbon in Round 2, Retains Title

On Friday, Jan. 24, ONE Championship hosted ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon 2, live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured three title fights.

The event aired live on the ONE Championship website starting at 6:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Tawanchai PK Saenchai def. Superbon Singha Mawynn by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 2, 1:10 – for the featherweight title

MMA bout: Fabricio Andrade def. Kwon Won Il by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:42 – for the bantamweight title

Muay Thai bout: Nabil Anane def. Nico Carrillo by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 1, 2:35- for the interim bantamweight title

Muay Thai bout: Seksan Or Kwanmuang def. Soe Lin Oo by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Bampara Kouyate def. Jo Nattawut by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 1, 2:34

Muay Thai bout: Sinsamut Klinmee def. Nauzet Trujillo by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:34

Muay Thai bout: Johan Estupinan def. Johan Ghazali by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Maurice Abevi def. Samat Mamedov by TKO (injury). Round 1, 2:46

Grappling bout: Marcelo Garcia def. Masakazu Imanari by submission (north south choke). Round 1, 4:49

Kickboxing bout: Masaaki Noiri def. Shakir Al-Tekreeti by KO (leg kicks). Round 2, 0:14

Suriyanlek Por Yenying def. Thant Zin by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:09

Muay Thai bout: Jordan Estupinan def. Freddie Haggerty by unanimous decision