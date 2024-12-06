ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov Weigh-In Results and Video

On Friday, Dec. 6, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features two title bouts.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Dec. 5. The weigh-in results and video are below. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Muay Thai bout: Nakrob Fairtex (134.50) vs. Kongthoranee Sor Sommai (134.25)

Grappling bout: Mayssa Bastos (114.50) vs. Danielle Kelly (115.00) – for the atomweight title

MMA bout: Reece McLaren (134.75) vs. Jarred Brooks (133.00)

Muay Thai bout: Denis Puric (138.00)* vs. Elias Mahmoudi (138.75)*

MMA bout: Yuya Wakamatsu (134.25) vs. Gilbert Nakatani (132.25)

MMA bout: Shamil Gasanov (153.25) vs. Halil Amir (154.75)

Grappling bout: Shinya Aoki (164.25) vs. Cole Abate (163.50)

Kickboxing bout: Jonathan Di Bella (123.50) vs. Rui Botelho (124.50)

Grappling bout: Dante Leon (168.00) vs. Bruno Pucci (168.50)

Muay Thai bout: Thongpoon PK Saenchai (123.25) vs. Danial Williams (124.50) Advertisement

