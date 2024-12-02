Marat Grigorian vs. Abdelali Zahidi Booked for ONE Friday Fights 92

Top-ranked kickboxer Marat Grigorian is now booked to take on Morocco’s Abdelali Zahidi at ONE Friday Fights 92 on Friday, Dec. 20.

Marat Grigorian vs. Abdelali Zahidi

It will be a catchweight kickboxing match taking place live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand between Grigorian and Zahidi.

The Armenian-Belgian fighter Marat Grigorian has an incredible legacy in kickboxing being celebrated for his systematic Dutch striking style. With an impressive 67 wins in the sport, he has faced the best of a generation including Superbon Singha Mawynn, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Chingiz Allazov, Tyjani Beztati, and several others. In his career, Grigorian has held gold in GLORY, K-1, and Kunlun.

Advertisement



The Moroccan striker ‘Black Diamond’ Abdelali Zahidi will be looking to make a name for himself on Dec. 20. Thus far in ONE he has a head kick knockout win against Tun Min Aung. Having wons titles in IFMA, and other organizations, the 25-year-old plans to make a splash in professional kickboxing.

ONE Friday Fights 92 will also see Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Shadow Singha Mawynn, Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Egor Bikrev, Anissa Meksen VS Kana ‘Silverwolf’ Morimoto, and Liu Mengyang vs. Masaaki Noiri. This card is stacked with kickboxing and Muay Thai talent from around the globe.